California decides to require coronavirus masks until June 15, despite CDC guidance

The messaging about wearing masks, along with social distancing and washing hands, among tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has been prevalent in signage and words for months throughout Modesto and Stanislaus County. cmink@modbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has decided the state will adopt the new federal guidelines for masks on June 15, when the state economy is scheduled to fully reopen.

“This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of Health and Human Services said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined last week it was OK for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Previous directives relaxed the guidance for mask-wearing outdoors.

Last week, Stanislaus County officials said they were waiting for the state’s announcement before making any local recommendations.

Stanislaus is one of 11 counties in California where COVID-19 still is spreading at a “substantial” rate, according to the state Department of Public Health. The county’s 7-day average of new cases is around 10 per 100,000 population, which is fourth highest among the state’s 58 counties.

The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.