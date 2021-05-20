Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, May 20: Stanislaus adds 1 death, 49 cases; hospital count flat

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 on Wednesday and 49 new positive tests.

A total of 1,043 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus has a total of 55,807 positive tests, 605,918 negative test results and 54,425 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would spend a ninth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

In other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 43 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. Twelve staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from 11.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.56%, down from 2.88% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.69%, down from 2.72%. The 14-day rate was 2.97%, down from 3.06%.

Here is the list of this week’s county vaccination sites, including age minimums:

California has administered 35,767,717 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 35,518,035 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 16th in the country, having administered 90,523 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,772,702 confirmed cases in California and 62,765 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 33,027,220 U.S. cases and 587,875 deaths.

County outlines uses of $90 million

Stanislaus County leaders rushed ahead Tuesday night with approving recommendations for spending $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding that’s part of a $107 million total allocation for the county.

Stanislaus remains in red tier

Stanislaus County showed signs of slower transmission of COVID-19, but remains under the red tier restrictions of California’s strategy for controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Biz Beat: Filipino restaurant opens after pause

Modesto’s only dedicated full-service Filipino restaurant has opened, and while the cuisine may be new to many in the area, some of the dishes should sound very familiar.

Officials are divided on continued mask use

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer for Stanislaus County, said after Monday’s state announcement that masking is still important to control the spread of COVID-19 illness in this county.

CSU chancellor expects gradual return

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic, Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said.

MoBand hopes to return in some form

The plan is to strike up the band at Modesto’s Mancini Bowl in June and July, but like many things during the pandemic, plans could change.

Locals weigh in on post-pandemic habits

Every individual and every sector of the country have been impacted by the pandemic, and some lessons have been positive. This begs the question, “Should some of the pandemic practices continue?”

County sets vaccine clinics for kids 12-15

Stanislaus County’s coronavirus vaccine clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. The first was Thursday.

Details on jobs at Manteca water park

After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut.

Stan State student welcomes Biden proposal

On April 26, President Biden revealed a massive $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. One of the gems of this enormous plan is tuition-free college.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

Around the state, nation and world

COVID-19 vaccination rates in rural adults trailed urban rates by several percentage points nationwide and in California during the first four months of the rollout, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

Vaccine developers are racing to determine if their shots will require an extra dose or booster shot to prevent future vaccine failure.

A North Texas wedding planner could go to prison after he was caught illegally using COVID-19 relief funds, officials say.

