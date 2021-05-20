Coronavirus update, May 20: Stanislaus adds 1 death, 49 cases; hospital count flat

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 on Wednesday and 49 new positive tests.

A total of 1,043 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus has a total of 55,807 positive tests, 605,918 negative test results and 54,425 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would spend a ninth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

In other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 43 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. Twelve staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from 11.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.56%, down from 2.88% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.69%, down from 2.72%. The 14-day rate was 2.97%, down from 3.06%.

Here is the list of this week’s county vaccination sites, including age minimums:

Thursday, May 20, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Friday, May 21 , Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Friday, May 21, Patterson: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Sunday, May 23, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

California has administered 35,767,717 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 35,518,035 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 16th in the country, having administered 90,523 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,922 positive cases

Turlock has 7,506

Ceres has 5,684

Patterson has 2,623

Riverbank has 2,586

Oakdale has 1,870

Newman has 1,216

Waterford has 657

Hughson has 598

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,941

District 5 has 2,605

District 2 has 2,317

District 1 has 1,319

District 4 has 453

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,400 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,440 cases.





Merced County has 467 deaths among 31,959 cases.





Tuolumne County has 67 deaths among 4,152 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 450 cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,772,702 confirmed cases in California and 62,765 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 33,027,220 U.S. cases and 587,875 deaths.

