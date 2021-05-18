Coronavirus update, May 18: Stanislaus reports zero deaths for fourth straight day

Stanislaus County reported zero deaths to COVID-19 for a fourth straight day Monday and a continued drop in hospital cases.

The death toll has remained at 1,041 residents since Thursday, the county Health Services Agency reported.

It was a welcome break. Stanislaus has tended to have one to three deaths per day in recent weeks, even as other measures of the pandemic improved.

The county added 57 positive tests in the latest update, which included Sunday as well as Monday, for a total of 55,734. It also has 603,409 negative test results and 54,309 people who are presumed recovered.

The county will learn Tuesday whether it is stuck for a ninth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

In other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 50 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, down from 55 on Sunday. Seven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 10.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 1.61%, down from 3.09% two days earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.72%, down from 2.9%. The 14-day rate was 3.04%, up from 3.03%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

Here is the list of this week’s county vaccination sites, including age minimums:

Tuesday, May 18, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Tuesday, May 18, Riverbank: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19, Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19, Patterson: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., noon-6:15 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 3-7 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19, Waterford: Waterford High School, 121 E. Reinway Ave., 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Thursday, May 20, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Friday, May 21 , Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Friday, May 21, Patterson: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Sunday, May 23, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

California has administered 35,341,738 vaccines as of Monday, up from 34,715,712 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 15th in the country, having administered 89,445 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,881 positive cases

Turlock has 7,501

Ceres has 5,672

Patterson has 2,619

Riverbank has 2,585

Oakdale has 1,869

Newman has 1,217

Waterford has 659

Hughson has 599

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,933

District 5 has 2,604

District 2 has 2,311

District 1 has 1,318

District 4 has 452

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,394 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,339 cases.





Merced County has 463 deaths among 31,937 cases.





Tuolumne County has 67 deaths among 4,148 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 450 cases.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,769,827 confirmed cases in California and 62,699 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,994,750 U.S. cases and 586,403 deaths.

Some businesses are lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, raising questions about medical privacy.

President Joe Biden’s administration is working to equip schools across the country to serve as vaccination sites to help inoculate children from COVID-19 more quickly and ease the burden on parents.