Coronavirus update, May 13: Stanislaus hospital cases dip again. Deaths reach 1,060

Stanislaus County had yet another decline in hospital cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two more deaths.

A total of 1,060 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

The 46 new positive tests raised the total to 55,512. Stanislaus has 594,853 negative test results and 54,031 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains for an eighth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 57 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 61 on Tuesday. Fourteen staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from six.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 4.23%, up from 2.83% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.11%, down from 3.32%. The 14-day rate was 3.24%, down from 3.3%.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

As of Wednesday, with 34.9% of its adult residents and 26% of the total population fully vaccinated, Stanislaus County remained well below the U.S. percentages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county released its public vaccine clinic schedule for this week. Here are the places, times and vaccines available:

Thursday, May 13 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Thursday, May 13 , El Concilio Community Resource Center, 1314 H St., Modesto; 3-7 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Stanislaus State, Turlock, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Hammon Senior Center, Patterson, 9 am.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Saturday, May 15, Stanislaus State, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (16+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary).

California has administered 33,817,290 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 33,632,769 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 17th in the country, having administered 85,587 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,850 positive cases

Turlock has 7,496

Ceres has 5,650

Patterson has 2,615

Riverbank has 2,584

Oakdale has 1,868

Newman has 1,216

Waterford has 658

Hughson has 598

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,930

District 5 has 2,601

District 2 has 2,309

District 1 has 1,317

District 4 has 451

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,391 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,220 cases.





Merced County has 460 deaths among 31,898 cases.





Tuolumne County has 66 deaths among 4,131 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 448 cases.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,763,281 confirmed cases in California and 62,472 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,815,408 U.S. cases and 583,690 deaths.

