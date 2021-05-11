Here’s how, when Stanislaus County will offer COVID vaccine for children age 12 to 15

FILE - This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) AP

Stanislaus County plans to provide the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to adolescents at public clinics but can’t begin to do that until Thursday, health officials said.

The FDA expanded the emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine to young people age 12 to 15 on Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday to consider recommendations for administering the two-dose vaccine to that younger group.

Mary Ann Lilly, director of the county Health Services Agency, told county supervisors Tuesday the agency plans to serve adolescents at a vaccine clinic in west Modesto on Saturday. Details will be announced.

After the final hurdles are cleared, the county expects to offer the Pfizer vaccine to middle school and high school students at mobile clinics in the community and dispensing pods possibly held at school sites. The county is phasing out its stationary vaccine clinics in Modesto, Oakdale and Patterson and will stop providing first doses before closing this month.

Health care providers will be another source of vaccine for adolescents. Sutter Health of Sacramento said Monday it has no mechanism at this time for making vaccine appointments for adolescents.

Lilly said the state’s My Turn online system is supposed to be ready for scheduling adolescents Thursday.

Health experts have supported the expanded authorization to offer a layer of protection for middle school and high school students before they return to school in the fall.

About 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 11 to 17 age group to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from March 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Health agencies have found that adolescents usually have milder symptoms of COVID-19.

Those supporting vaccine eligibility for young people say it builds on efforts to prevent coronavirus infections and control the spread of COVID-19 illness, and could restore some stability to education for students.

“Getting teens vaccinated supports a return to a more normal life for children in this pandemic,” said Kamlesh Kaur, a spokesperson for the county Health Services Agency. “They have already had a difficult time with many disruptions to school.”

Kaur said the vaccinations will help ensure a better school year for students with fewer disruptions and school closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

A survey of 1,258 parents conducted by the Invisibly polling firm found caution among parents about COVID vaccinations for their kids. About half of parents said they would eventually have their kids vaccinated but only 26 percent would get it done right away.

Diane Bone, who has a daughter at Somerset Middle School in Modesto, said she will wait and carefully consider a COVID vaccination for her child.

“She is gluten-free and has a couple issues with food allergies,” Bone said. “We will have to talk with her physician. I think if parents are vaccinated, they are going to be for their kids to get vaccinated. I think the percentage will be high.”

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is administered in two doses, some 21 days apart, which is the same dosing process for adults who get the vaccine.

