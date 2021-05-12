Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, May 12: Stanislaus adds just 39 cases. Hospital count is flat

Stanislaus County reported just 39 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and continued to keep its hospital patient count down.

Two more residents have died from the virus, for a total of 1,058 since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

The new cases bring the total to 55,466. Stanislaus has 593,002 negative test results and 53,955 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it will spend an eighth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 61 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same as Monday. Six staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from nine.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.83%, unchanged from a day earalier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.32%, down from 3.18%. The 14-day rate was 3.48%, down from 3.3%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

As of Tuesday, with 34.6% of its adult residents and 25.8% of the total population fully vaccinated, Stanislaus County remained well below the U.S. percentages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county released its public vaccine clinic schedule for this week. Here are the places, times and vaccines available:

California has administered 33,632,769 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 33,438,134 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 17th in the country, having administered 85,120 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,761,779 confirmed cases in California and 62,365 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,779,414 U.S. cases and 582,848 deaths.

Younger teens will get vaccines soon

Stanislaus County plans to provide the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to adolescents at public clinics but can’t begin to do that until Thursday, health officials said.

Stan State student welcomes Biden proposal

On April 26, President Biden revealed a massive $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. One of the gems of this enormous plan is tuition-free college.

Stanislaus will change vaccine approach

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency is moving forward with plans to close large vaccination clinics and hold more mobile clinics to administer coronavirus vaccine.

Manteca water park may finally open

After almost a year of delays due to the pandemic, Manteca’s new water park resort Great Wolf Lodge has announced its opening date.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

Stanislaus has ‘breakthrough’ cases in vaccinated people

Stanislaus County has reported 20 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in people who were fully vaccinated. One person was hospitalized.

See what’s up with springtime events

May in Modesto and the Mother Lode normally brings a bounty of spring community celebrations. But the coronavirus pandemic again has changed plans.

Live ballet returns to Modesto

Modesto’s ballet company welcomes patrons back into its studio this month. Central West Ballet presents “Creations: Choreography in America” on Fridays-Sundays, May 14-23, at its company rehearsal space.

Why some people of color balk at vaccine

Their reasons may be different — distrust of government, doubts of effectiveness, fear of side effects — but some people of color in Stanislaus County share a feeling of hesitation toward getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Around the state, nation and world

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday a proposal to spend $12 billion on affordable units and prevention services to help solve homelessness as part of his $100 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

Studies have shown that obesity increases risks associated with severe COVID-19, but whether the risks vary between men and women has not been clear.

President Joe Biden was set to announce a new program Tuesday offering free Uber and Lyft rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites.

