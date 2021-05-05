Business

Are you looking for work during COVID? Share your story with The Modesto Bee

By The Modesto Bee

Target is among the big retail stores hiring for the holidays. All locations, including those in the Modesto area, will have an on-site holiday job fair Oct. 13-15, 2017. People walk past a “We’re hiring” sign at the Target on Sisk Road in north Modesto, Calif. Thursday (9-21-17).
Target is among the big retail stores hiring for the holidays. All locations, including those in the Modesto area, will have an on-site holiday job fair Oct. 13-15, 2017. People walk past a “We’re hiring” sign at the Target on Sisk Road in north Modesto, Calif. Thursday (9-21-17). Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

Have you looked for work during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Modesto Bee wants to hear from you.

What kind of jobs are you finding available in Stanislaus County? What factors have gone into your decision to apply for jobs? If you are coming back to work after a layoff, what’s your experience been?

To share your experiences, fill out the form below or contact reporters Kristina Karisch (kkarisch@modbee.com) or Marijke Rowland (mrowland@modbee.com).

