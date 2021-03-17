Coronavirus update, March 17: Daily case growth remains on right track in Stanislaus

Stanislaus County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, one fewer than Monday and on the right track for easing restrictions.

Two more residents have died from the virus, for a total of 974 since last spring, the county Health Services Agency said.

New cases must average 55 or fewer daily to move into the red tier from purple, the most restrictive. That could happen as soon as next Tuesday, based on various factors in the state’s system.

Test results Tuesday bring the total to 51,748. Stanislaus also has 480,092 negative test results and 50,0930 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals reported 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 97 on Monday. The winter count got a low as 78 on March 6 and topped 300 in early January. Staffed intensive-care beds available to adults remained at seven.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county had a 4.36% positive rate, up from 3.19% the day before. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.14%, up from 5.93%. The 14-day rate was 6.27%, down from 6.31%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is sixth among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 15th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 121,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 62,257 doses to health care providers and 59,613 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for this week:

▪ Wednesday, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

▪ Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Second doses of Pfizer.

▪ Thursday, Waterford: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waterford Community Center, 540 C St. First doses of Moderna.

▪ Friday, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. Single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

▪ Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1003 W. Las Palmas Ave. First doses of Moderna.

▪ Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.

▪ Saturday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 12,686,451 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 12,306,608 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 40th in the country, having administered 32,108 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,194 positive cases

Turlock has 7,006

Ceres has 5,297

Patterson has 2,483

Riverbank has 2,394

Oakdale has 1,714

Newman has 1,144

Waterford has 625

Hughson has 572

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,692

District 5 has 2,477

District 2 has 2,146

District 1 has 1,215

District 4 has 406

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,212 COVID-19-related deaths among 68,036 cases.





Merced County has 423 deaths among 29,979 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,995 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 399 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,626,171 confirmed cases in California and 56,796 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,549,554 U.S. cases and 536,922 deaths.

