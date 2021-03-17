Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, March 17: Daily case growth remains on right track in Stanislaus

Stanislaus County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, one fewer than Monday and on the right track for easing restrictions.

Two more residents have died from the virus, for a total of 974 since last spring, the county Health Services Agency said.

New cases must average 55 or fewer daily to move into the red tier from purple, the most restrictive. That could happen as soon as next Tuesday, based on various factors in the state’s system.

Test results Tuesday bring the total to 51,748. Stanislaus also has 480,092 negative test results and 50,0930 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals reported 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 97 on Monday. The winter count got a low as 78 on March 6 and topped 300 in early January. Staffed intensive-care beds available to adults remained at seven.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county had a 4.36% positive rate, up from 3.19% the day before. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.14%, up from 5.93%. The 14-day rate was 6.27%, down from 6.31%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is sixth among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 15th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 121,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 62,257 doses to health care providers and 59,613 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for this week:

Wednesday, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Second doses of Pfizer.

Thursday, Waterford: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waterford Community Center, 540 C St. First doses of Moderna.

Friday, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. Single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1003 W. Las Palmas Ave. First doses of Moderna.

Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.

Saturday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 12,686,451 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 12,306,608 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 40th in the country, having administered 32,108 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,626,171 confirmed cases in California and 56,796 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,549,554 U.S. cases and 536,922 deaths.

Stanislaus might be week away from red tier

Stanislaus County remains in the most restrictive tier of the state’s coronavirus plan, but its testing data in economically disadvantaged areas qualified the county for a jump from the purple tier to red possibly a week from now.

Editorial: We’re almost there, people.

Stanislaus is among 11 counties still stuck in California’s purple COVID cellar. But we’re on the cusp of qualifying for an upgrade to the less-restrictive red tier — if and only if our virus numbers next week stay about where they are right now.

MCS elementary students take big step

Children at Modesto City Schools elementary campuses got to see the faces (albeit masked) of a lot more friends Monday as cohorts were combined, giving kids four days of in-person learning instead of two.

Public vaccine clinics expand

More residents of Stanislaus County — those with disabilities and underlying medical conditions — became eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday.

See how paycheck program helped locally

With loans ranging from a few hundred dollars to a few million, the Paycheck Protection Program has given out a total of more than $832 million to Stanislaus County businesses, according to the Small Business Administration.

Economist: Job outlook could brighten

Stanislaus County saw only a modest decline in unemployment in January, but new federal stimulus dollars and increased vaccine availability point to stronger recovery in the coming months.

Bee readers reflect on year of COVID

The Bee asked readers to reflect on the year and how the pandemic has affected their daily lives. A sampling of responses is below

Map shows where vaccines are going in Valley

Over 200,000 residents in Stanislaus County live in some of the most socially and economically disadvantaged areas of California – neighborhoods that are getting special attention from the state to provide people with greater access to vaccinations against COVID-19.

The latest on Sylvan middle school return

The superintendent of the Sylvan Union School District updated his board on the return of sixth-graders to its middle school campuses, which is not dependent on Stanislaus County reaching the red tier in the state’s COVID-19 monitoring.

From around the state, nation and world

Although some Americans have already reported seeing $1,400 stimulus checks deposited in their bank accounts, others are still waiting to get their direct payments. Some of those people have been met with an error message when trying to check the status of their checks.

If you thought “My Shot” from “Hamilton” got stuck in your head before, wait until you hear the coronavirus remix. A group of doctors in California adapted the hit musical’s song into an anthem on COVID-19 vaccines.

