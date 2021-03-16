Coronavirus update, March 16: Low number of daily Stanislaus cases show promise

Stanislaus County added just 43 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, within the range that could bring progress on reopening the economy.

Three more deaths were reported, for a total of 972 county residents lost to the virus.

The new positive tests have to average 55 or fewer daily to move into the red tier from purple, the most restrictive. The state is expected to announce the latest status of all counties Tuesday.

The 43 cases bring the total to 51,706 since the pandemic emerged last March, the county Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 478,939 negative test results and 49,980 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals reported 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 93 on Sunday. The winter count got a low as 78 on March 6 and topped 300 in early January. Seven staffed intensive-care beds were available to adults, down from nine.

Infection rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county had a 3.19% infection rate, down from 6.77% the day before. The rolling seven-day rate was 5.93%, down from 6.34%. The 14-day rate was 6.31%, down from 6.52%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is sixth, up from fourth a day before, among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 19th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 121,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 62,257 doses to health care providers and 59,613 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for this week:

▪ Tuesday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses Pfizer.

▪ Tuesday, Oakdale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First doses Moderna.

▪ Wednesday, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses Pfizer.

▪ Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Second doses Pfizer.

▪ Friday, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First doses Pfizer.

▪ Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1003 W. Las Palmas Ave. First doses Moderna.

▪ Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses Moderna.

▪ Saturday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 12,306,608 vaccines as of Monday, up from 11,883,37 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 43rd in the country, having administered 31,146 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,142 positive cases

Turlock has 6,992

Ceres has 5,283

Patterson has 2,474

Riverbank has 2,389

Oakdale has 1,709

Newman has 1,142

Waterford has 624

Hughson has 571

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,690

District 5 has 2,474

District 2 has 2,141

District 1 has 1,214

District 4 has 403

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,210 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,817 cases.





Merced County has 423 deaths among 29,940 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,994 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 396 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,626,027 confirmed cases in California and 56,674 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,496,142 U.S. cases and 535,657 deaths.

