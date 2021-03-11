Golden Valley brings in COVID vaccine for vulnerable residents in Stanislaus County

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is being used at the Stanislaus County vaccination clinic.

Golden Valley Health Centers said it is receiving increased supplies of coronavirus vaccine from state and federal government sources, which will allow them to vaccinate a larger number of patients.

Golden Valley has more than 45 clinics in Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties providing healthcare for lower income patients and the uninsured.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, made a push last month for Golden Valley Health Centers to receive a direct supply of COVID vaccine from a new program launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program to “ensure our nation’s underserved communities are equitably vaccinated against COVID-19 ” distributes vaccines to local health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

In advocating for vaccine, Harder noted that his 10th Congressional District has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in California and that a winter surge had overwhelmed local hospitals, while taking a disproportionate toll on disadvantaged neighborhoods. The congressman wanted to make sure a Golden Valley clinic in Modesto would receive vaccine to protect patients against serious illness.

In a news release Wednesday, Golden Valley said it is also getting a larger distribution of COVID vaccine from the state, which has committed to increasing inoculations in underserved communities across California.

Golden Valley staff said thousands of doses have been received from both the state and the federal program. The county has also provided some vaccine to the health centers.

Staff said eligibility for coronavirus vaccine is determined by each county. In Stanislaus County, eligibility includes healthcare workers, people 65 and older and employees in education, childcare, food and agriculture industries and emergency services.

Starting next week, people with disabilities and underlying medical conditions putting them at high risk for COVID-19 will be eligible.

Golden Valley plans Saturday vaccine clinics for food and agriculture workers who can’t get to vaccination events on weekdays.

Most of the shots are for Golden Valley patients, plus the health centers want to reach vulnerable populations, people who speak limited English and those with fewer technical skills. But some vaccine is available for people who are not regular patients, staff said.

The Golden Valley centers provide vaccinations by appointment. People are advised to call right away because the appointments for available vaccine will fill up quickly.

Appointments are scheduled by calling or texting 1-866-682-4842.