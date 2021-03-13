Coronavirus update, March 13: Stanislaus hospital cases dip under 100. Deaths at 966

Stanislaus County announced three more deaths to COVID-19 on Friday and a drop in hospital cases of the virus.

A total of 966 residents have died since the pandemic emerged last March, the county Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests grew by 126 on Friday to a total of 51,594. Stanislaus also has 474,470 negative test results and 49,871 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals reported 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 101 on Thursday. The count has topped 100 only once in the past two weeks and is far below the 300-plus in early January. The hospitals had eight staffed intensive-care beds available to adults Friday, versus 10 on Thursday.

Infection rates: The single-day infection rate was 5.33%, down from 11.66% the previous day, according to the state website. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.59%, down from 6.93%. The 14-day rate was 6.33%, down from 6.57%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the fourth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 30th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s latest assessment of conditions Friday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 121,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up sharply from 91,800 on Wednesday. This includes 62,257 doses to health care providers and 59,613 to public health.

There is one scheduled vaccination clinic next week: Thursday, March 18, Modesto Centre Plaza, 9 a.m.m-5 p.m.: Second dose only, Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 11,428,034 vaccines as of Friday, up from 11,220,508 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 43rd in the country, having administered 28,923 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,107 positive cases

Turlock has 6,977

Ceres has 5,277

Patterson has 2,467

Riverbank has 2,397

Oakdale has 1,704

Newman has 1,146

Waterford has 624

Hughson has 567

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,686

District 5 has 2,472

District 2 has 2,138

District 1 has 1,209

District 4 has 397

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,210 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,817 cases.





Merced County has 421 deaths among 29,796 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,991 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 396 cases and seven deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,618,777 confirmed cases in California and 55,517 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,347,982 U.S. cases and 532,593 deaths.

