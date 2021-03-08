COVID-19 A Year Later: The Bee would like to share your answers to these questions

Nurse practitioner Danielle Groce administers a COVID-19 test at a Golden Valley Health Center test station in Ceres, Calif., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Medical assistant Maria Aragon, left, helps with translation. GVHC have two drive-thru viral testing sites, one in Ceres and one in Merced, but these are available only for GVHC clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a referral from their provider. aalfaro@modbee.com

On March 11, 2020, Stanislaus County reported its first positive coronavirus test result. Days later, the state was on lockdown. Since that time, we’ve all had to deal with a new normal.

The Bee is asking readers a few questions about what the last year has been like, and to share your thoughts with others in our community. Some of your answers will appear in a story in The Bee this coming Sunday, along with your name and hometown.

You can answer your questions at modbee.com.

Or, you can email your responses to the questions to mfigueroa@modbee.com.

1. What unexpected positive changes have occurred in your life over the past year?

2. What did you learn about yourself over the past year?

3. What did you find more time to do? Please describe.

4. What did you give up because of COVID-19 and why?

5. How has the pandemic strengthened, or weakened, your relationships with friends, family?

6. How will you live life differently moving forward?

Please leave your name and hometown.