Coronavirus update, March 1: Death, infection rates, hospitalizations continue to fall

Death rates, infection rates and hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 continue to decline in Stanislaus County, according to data released on Sunday.

The county, which has the fourth highest death rate per 100,000 residents in the state, reported zero deaths for the second straight day on Sunday and have announced just two since Thursday.

The number of patients with confirmed cases in the five county hospitals dropped to 88, the first time below 90 since mid-November, according to the Health Services Agency.

And Sunday’s positivity rate of 5.48% helped its seven-day rolling rate fall to 6.54% and its 14-day rate to 7.38%, a 2.1% decline over the previous two weeks, bettering the state’s downturn of 1.6%.

The county remains hopeful that it will move from the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state’s grading system, to red when its weekly numbers are updated on Tuesday.

The county reported Sunday that its cases per 100,000, with a seven-day lag, fell to 15.3. The state announced more youth sports can start if the per 100,000 count falls below 14.

However, the origin of the state’s number is unclear.

Last Tuesday, the state announced Stanislaus County had an adjusted case rate of 20.6 per 100,000 while the county dashboard on the same day showed 19.9.

Nevertheless, the recent pattern of key COVID-19 figures mirrors the declining statewide numbers.

The county did report 93 more positive tests, bringing that overall total to 50,494 since the first was recorded nearly a year ago. Stanislaus also has 452,866 negative test results and 48,520 people who are presumed recovered.

Total overall deaths remained at 946. In the last week, there were 15 reported deaths. The previous seven days, 27 had been reported.

The county’s five hospitals had 88 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from 96 on Saturday. There were nine staffed intensive care unit beds available for adults on Sunday, down from 12 on Saturday.

According to data released by the state, the county’s single-day positivity rate of 5.48% was down from 5.7% the previous day. The seven-day rolling rate was 6.54%, down from 7.32%. The 14-day rate was 7.38%, down from 7.43%. The state’s positivity rate was 2.7%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the 10th highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 18th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

The county is in the highest widespread purple tier, along with 47 of the state’s counties. Nine counties are in the red, or second-highest-graded substantial tier, while two are in the orange, or “moderate” tier. None are in yellow, the tier designating counties with minimal spread and allowing those counties to fully open most indoor businesses, including restaurants.

As of Saturday, 77,310 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 36,135 doses to health care providers and 41,175 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for the upcoming week:

Wednesday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to California State University, Stanislaus

Thursday, Modesto: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Thursday, Oakdale: Second dose of Moderna, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Friday, Oakdale: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lemmons Center

Friday, Patterson: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stan State

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 8,816,425 vaccines to those 18-and-older as of Sunday, up from 8,562,171 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 34th in the country, having administered 28,796 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Sunday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,609 positive cases

Turlock has 6,850

Ceres has 5,181

Patterson has 2,472

Riverbank has 2,343

Oakdale has 1,646

Newman has 1,141

Waterford has 610

Hughson has 552

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,616

District 5 has 2,404

District 2 has 2,108

District 1 has 1,183

District 4 has 386

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Sunday:

San Joaquin County has 1,101 COVID-19-related deaths among 66,709 cases.





Merced County has 397 deaths among 28,971 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,950 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 395 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,566,914 confirmed cases in California and 52,158 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,606,187 U.S. cases and 513,092 deaths.

