CVS offering COVID vaccine appointments now at stores in Modesto and Merced

CVS Pharmacies in California are making a fresh supply of coronavirus vaccine available for eligible residents. AP

The pharmacy chain said Wednesday that almost 50,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are available at 40 additional drugstores in the state. The CVS.com site showed the vaccine is available by appointment at select stores in Modesto and Merced.

Appointment bookings for the new allocation are to begin Wednesday and shots will be administered starting Thursday, CVS said. The drugstores are vaccinating people age 65 and older, health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

Appointments can be made at CVS.com or through a CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access may call a customer service line at (800) 746-7287.

The CVS site previously showed Modesto stores were fully booked for COVID vaccinations. It now says “available.”

This week, Modesto-area residents wanting protection against COVID-19 have been getting through to book appointments at Walgreens.

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency also has a growing list of approved providers for administering coronavirus vaccine at www.schsa.org.