Modesto City Schools board OKs plan to reopen 7-12 campuses when county is in red tier

The words on Enochs High’s video board in front of the east Modesto, California, school says it all. bclark@modbee.com

At a special meeting Monday, the Modesto City Schools Board of Education approved a plan to open junior high and high schools on a hybrid learning schedule that would have students on campus two days a week.

As already is being done with transitional-kindergartners through sixth-graders, students would be divided into two cohorts, determined by grade level and alphabetical order. Schools also will work to keep children in the same cohorts if they live in the same homes.

Group A would be at school Mondays and Tuesdays, for in-person learning with teachers. Thursdays and Fridays, the students would do concurrent distance learning from home.

Group B would have the opposite schedule, and all students would be online on Wednesdays. That day, teachers would conduct small-group instruction virtually or in person and would provide feedback on digital learning.

For those families who wish to keep their children at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, 100% distance learning will continue to be offered.

Guidelines issued by the state last month say schools may open on such a cohort model when a county remains in the red tier of COVID-19 spread for five consecutive days. Stanislaus health officials estimate the county could reach red by mid-March.

Previously, MCS had intended to open junior high schools first, followed by high schools a couple of weeks later. Now, the intent is to be able to open all 7-12 grades on the sixth day the county is in the red tier.

“We know a lot more now than we knew back in October and November when we were looking at how to restart junior high and high schools” and recommended a staggered start, Associate Superintendent Brad Goudeau told trustees. District officials have learned from the cohorting done in the TK-6 schools and the protocols and procedures in place, he said. “There are similarities but clearly there are some differences,,” Goudeau said, “but we do feel comfortable with the idea of opening, or reopening, 7-12 schools on the sixth day in the red.”

Next steps include verifying that all necessary supplies and materials are in place, continuing to work with labor partners and communicating with families, he said. The latter includes an online parent Q&A forum planned for March 2 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The school board also received an information-only presentation on combining TK-6 cohorts to expand on-campus instruction to four or five days a week.

This article will be updated with details from the board meeting.