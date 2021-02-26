Will Gavin Newsom’s COVID vaccine plan provide more shots for Stanislaus teachers?

Students line up to be led to their classrooms at Julien School in the Turlock Unified School District on Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020. TUSD welcomed transitional kindergartners and kindergartners back to in-person learning. jfarrow@modbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released an overview Thursday explaining how a coronavirus vaccine allocation will be distributed for educators.

The state stressed the plan won’t interfere with current efforts by counties like Stanislaus to inoculate school teachers and other education employees. The state plan will supplement local efforts by giving education workers special access to a statewide vaccine network and appointments using the My Turn program.

In addition, large vaccination sites like the Oakland Coliseum will hold special days for educators.

Last week, Newsom devoted at least 10 percent of California’s coronavirus vaccine supply to school employees as part of initiatives to reopen more schools for in-class instruction and keep students from falling further behind on their education.

About 35 counties are inoculating teachers and other school employees, who can be exposed to the coronavirus at school campuses; the shots are also being offered to distance-learning teachers before they return to modified classrooms.

Starting this week, Stanislaus County made school employees age 50 and over eligible for COVID vaccinations after focusing on health care workers, first responders and people age 65 and older over the past two months. Counties have been authorized to vaccinate school employees, if vaccine was available, since the start of January.

The state will distribute codes that teachers and other employees can use to get expedited appointments on the state My Turn system. People can register online at My Turn, which will notify them when eligible for COVID vaccine and schedule an appointment at a health clinic, drugstore or another location.

The special codes for educators will be delivered to county offices of education, which will provide them to school districts, private schools and charter schools.

Those qualifying for quick appointments will include teachers, paraprofessionals and substitute teachers, food service workers, bus drivers, custodians and school site administrators.

SCOE working with local districts

Scott Kuykendall, county superintendent of schools, said his office was aware of the state plan that was released to the media Thursday. The county Office of Education continues to work with local school districts on establishing five to eight vaccine pods, or points of dispensing, that will administer doses to large numbers of eligible school employees.

He said SCOE and school districts are collecting surveys and data on the number of teachers in distance learning and modified classrooms, how many schools will reopen and how many staff members will return. A pod including trained nursing staff could be designated at a campus and administer shots for employees from multiple districts.

Much will depend on availability of vaccine and it’s expected to take two to three months to vaccinate school employees in all age groups, Kuykendall said. The codes provided by the state will be another way to access vaccine.

According to the plan, the state will distribute the single-use codes to counties based on the number of education employees and the extent their work serves “children who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

Stanislaus County needs to get into the red tier of California’s reopening strategy before middle schools and high schools can reopen.

Kuykendall said the state has dropped a five-day wait time for reopening schools in counties that qualify for moving from the highly restrictive purple to red tier. Eliminating the wait period improves the chances of students coming back the week of March 15.

If community transmission of COVID-19 is not reduced to an average of 40 cases per day the first half of March, the return of grades 7 through 12 could be delayed until the last week in March after spring break, March 22-26.

Sheriff Dirkse makes plea to state

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse made a plea to the state Thursday for larger allocations of coronavirus vaccine. The county was a COVID-19 hot spot for much of the past year and suffered from a significant inequity of vaccine distribution from the state, which was originally based on the county’s healthcare workforce and 65-and-older population rather than level of illness in the community, Dirkse reasoned.

The state increased the county’s allocation this week and created a new vaccine clinic in west Modesto. But the supply is still short as agricultural workers are now eligible and school staff need protection, the sheriff wrote.

“Ag production is ramping up for the spring season,” the letter stated. “True and honest ‘equity’ would in fact provide more vaccine than what we request, to reflect concern for the areas hit hardest during the pandemic.”

Kuykendall put his signature on the letter to Gov. Newsom along with Dirkse, county board Chairman Vito Chiesa, county Health Officer Julie Vaishampayan, state assemblymen Adam Gray and Heath Flora, Agricultural Commissioner Milton O’Haire and Farm Bureau President Jake Wenger.

“I thought it was important,” Kuykendall said. “If you look at the vaccine allocations per 100,000 residents, Stanislaus County was getting half or less than some of the wealthier counties. Stanislaus County has been one of the most affected by COVID-19.”