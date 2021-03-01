Chocolate, cheese and wine fests: Can Modesto region events go on despite COVID?

The Oakdale Chocolate Festival, pictured here in 2017, has been moved to September this year. jlee@modbee.com

Organizers of large community festivals are looking at ways for their events to go on this year despite the ongoing pandemic.

Some events usually held earlier in the year are being rescheduled to later months.

Usually held in May, this year’s Oakdale Chocolate Festival has been rescheduled to Sept. 25-26, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Last year, as the pandemic took hold, the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce first rescheduled the festival to September, but ultimately had to cancel.

Although the Oakdale Chamber “was very hopeful about being able to host the Chocolate Festival on our annual dates” restrictions made it impossible to secure permits, according the Facebook post about this year’s event.

“We can appreciate how much this festival means to our vendors and the community. Rescheduling the Chocolate Festival was a very difficult decision for us but one we must make to ensure a great event,” according to the post.

The Celtic Faire normally held in March has been moved to June 19-20, according to an email from organizer Patrick Karnahan. It’s also been moved from Sonora to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp this year, where there is more space and room for parking.

Frog Jumping Jubilee set for spring

The Calaveras County Fair & Frog Jumping Jubilee has been scheduled for May 13-16, according to the fairgrounds website.

The event is planned to include its trademark frog jumps, a livestock show, horse events, fair food, shopping and more. Details are still being worked out, according to a call to the fairgrounds, but the hours likely will be adjusted and there will be no live entertainment.

Meanwhile, the Riverbank Cheese & Wine Exposition is still planned for the second weekend in October, though it could have social distancing and other safeguards.

The City Council agreed Tuesday, Feb. 23, to start planning in March for the event on the assumption that COVID-19 indicators will continue to improve.

The city contracts with an event promoter for the expo, which is Riverbank’s largest annual gathering. It was canceled by the pandemic in 2020

The annual Almond Blossom Festival in Ripon, normally held in late February, was canceled this year. The festival was held in 2020, before the pandemic became widespread.

Modesto Bee reporter John Holland contributed to this report.