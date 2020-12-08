Coronavirus update, Dec. 8: Four more deaths, 414 new cases in Stanislaus County

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Four more people have died from COVID-related issues in Stanislaus County, according to data released on Monday afternoon.

It was the 18th death of December tied to the coronavirus in the county, just seven behind the entire month of November.

News of the fatalities came on the first full day the state-mandated stay-at-home order went into effect and the county positive cases grew by 414.

The state’s order was triggered by the availability of the adult intensive care unit beds. The 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region slipped under 15% standard, and while Friday night, it stood at 14.1%, it’s fallen each day since to 6.3% on Monday.

Stanislaus County reported Monday it had fewer than 6% of adult ICU beds available, although it’s total of 7 was up from four the day before, according to the county dashboard.

Meanwhile, the county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate grew slightly to 14.75%, according to the California Department of Public Health. The rates in nearby counties are as follows: Merced (18%), San Joaquin (13.5%), Tuolumne (22.7%) and Mariposa (17.7%).

Hospital patient numbers in Stanislaus County grew by 10 Monday from 205 to 215.

Meanwhile, 446 people have died in Stanislaus County since the start of the pandemic. Its 81 deaths per 100,000 residents is higher than nearby San Joaquin County (70) and Merced County (70).

The county Health Services Agency reported Monday 24,461 people have tested positive, 241,361 tested negative and 21,271 are presumed recovered.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Monday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 8,725 positive cases

Turlock has 3,297

Ceres has 2,668

Patterson has 1,204

Riverbank has 1,081

Oakdale has 647

Newman has 480

Waterford has 297

Hughson has 232

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,323

District 3 has 1,264

District 2 has 1,027

District 1 has 540

District 4 has 155

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 530 COVID-19-related deaths among 27,844 cases.





Merced County has 194 deaths among 13,637 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,260 cases and 13 deaths.





Mariposa County has 162 cases and three deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,395,895 confirmed cases in California and 20,055 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 14,955,947 U.S. cases and 283,746 deaths.

