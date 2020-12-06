Coronavirus update, Dec. 6: Stanislaus County sees huge spike in infections

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Hours after it was announced Stanislaus County would face another lockdown, health officials late Saturday afternoon reported a staggering 489 more coronavirus cases and three more deaths.

In addition, the state reported a single-day infection rate Friday of 21.05%, which puts the county’s 14-day rolling rate at 13.6%. It was the fourth time since Nov. 24 the county’s single-day rate was above 20%, according to the state dashboard.

The three deaths bring to 439 the number of residents who have died in Stanislaus County hospitals since March, according to the county dashboard.

The 14-day rate is relatively high compared to recent months, but is lower than the surrounding counties of San Joaquin (13.8%), Tuolumne (20.1%), Merced (16.8%) and Mariposa (17.6%).

Hospital patient numbers grew slightly Saturday to 210, up from 205. The number of available adult intensive care unit bets in the county’s five facilities are at seven.

The county Health Services Agency said 23,763 people have tested positive, 236,610 tested negative and 20,830 are presumed recovered.

The state’s stay-at-home order was implemented to the state’s five designated regions where intensive-care unit capacity fell below 15%.

In the San Joaquin Valley, which includes Stanislaus County, the ICU capacity in hospitals was 8.6% as of Sunday morning. The Sacramento area was at 21.4%, Northern California was at 24.1%, the Bay Area was at 21.7% and Southern California was at 12,.5%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

California COVID map 1101

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Saturday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 8,512 positive cases

Turlock has 3,231

Ceres has 2,617

Patterson has 1,188

Riverbank has 1,072

Oakdale has 619

Newman has 468

Waterford has 293

Hughson has 228

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,309

District 3 has 1,223

District 2 has 1,017

District 1 has 525

District 4 has 153

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 522 COVID-19-related deaths among 27,469 cases.





Merced County has 191 deaths among 12,891 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,190 cases and 12 deaths.





Mariposa County has 155 cases and three deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 1,340,424 confirmed cases in California and 19,883 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 14,590,894 U.S. cases and 281,196 deaths.

Coronavirus infections across the U.S. continue to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when eagerly anticipated gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher and overwhelm hospitals.