Here’s who Stanislaus District fans voted as The Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week
Hilmar High entered Friday night’s football game against Livingston unbeaten, allowing an average of 13 points a game.
A big part of the Yellowjackets’ stout defense is 5-foot-10 linebacker Broc Perry. The senior leads the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists. He also plays on offense and special teams.
Last week, in a 28-21 victory over Sonora, the senior had 16 tackles, including nine solos and one for a loss. He also broke up a pass.
His effort earned him the Stanislaus District High School Football Player of the Week, as voted on by our readers.
Perry received 56% of the nearly 32,000 votes.
Finishing second was Turlock running back JT Foreman (30%). Finishing third Gregori quarterback Cruz Marines.
