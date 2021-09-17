Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

High School Sports

Here’s who Stanislaus District fans voted as The Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week

Hilmar running back Broc Perry runs the ball in a game against Modesto on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at McSweeney Stadium at Hilmar High School.
Hilmar running back Broc Perry runs the ball in a game against Modesto on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at McSweeney Stadium at Hilmar High School. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Hilmar High entered Friday night’s football game against Livingston unbeaten, allowing an average of 13 points a game.

A big part of the Yellowjackets’ stout defense is 5-foot-10 linebacker Broc Perry. The senior leads the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists. He also plays on offense and special teams.

Last week, in a 28-21 victory over Sonora, the senior had 16 tackles, including nine solos and one for a loss. He also broke up a pass.

His effort earned him the Stanislaus District High School Football Player of the Week, as voted on by our readers.

Perry received 56% of the nearly 32,000 votes.

Finishing second was Turlock running back JT Foreman (30%). Finishing third Gregori quarterback Cruz Marines.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton covers high school sports for The Modesto Bee. He is a Southern California native and received his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Union College and a master’s in journalism from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. Quinton has worked at the Record-Journal in Meriden and helped on projects at Hearst Connecticut.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service