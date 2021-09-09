Notebook: Oakdale wrestler Garza picks a college; Pitman coach earns milestone win

Ceasar Garza of Oakdale defeats Eli Blake of Del Oro at 145-pounds to win the championship during the 2020 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet at Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

One of the best high school wrestlers in the area has made his college decision. Oakdale High senior Ceasar Garza has committed to Michigan State to further his academic and wrestling career.

Garza won the 2020 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters in the 145-pound weight class, and most recently finished first at the California State Final Invitational in the 162-pound weight class in June.

The Oakdale High School standout is one of the top wrestlers in the Stanislaus District and looks to improve on his seventh place finish in the California State Tournament in 2020.

Garza ultimately picked Michigan State over Wyoming, Iowa State, North Dakota State and Bucknell, his father told the Bee.

Stanislaus District noted in CalHi softball all state: Escalon (16-2) finished last softball season ranked 10th in the Sac-Joaquin Section, according to MaxPreps. Leading the team were two players who, according to CalHi sports, were among some of the best small school players in the state.

Junior pitcher Brooke Davis earned a spot on the All-State first team pitchers list after posting a 1.17 ERA in 16 appearances. Davis finished the season with 152 strikeouts to just 16 walks in 102 innings and allowed a batting average of .165.

Senior infielder Malia Babasa finished last year’s 16-game season with a .436 batting average, 24 hits, three home runs and 25 runs. After a season that earned her All-State second team honors, Babasa accepted a scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University.

Pitman volleyball coach Kristen Pontes-Christian, shown instructing her team during a game last November, has led the Pride to six consecutive Central California Conference titles and three straight Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championships. She’s been named the Northern California Coach of the Year for the 2016-17 school year by the California Coaches Association. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Pitman volleyball coach earns 300th win: Pitman High’s Kristen Pontes-Christian earned her 300th victory when her team beat Central Catholic in five sets on Aug. 31.

Pontes-Christian collected all 300 wins at Pitman high school and is coaching in her 15th varsity season.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I’ve been very lucky and blessed to have talented and hardworking athletes who want to win and make our program successful year after year,” Pontes-Christian said.

Under her leadership, Pitman won the 2016 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title and in 2017, Pontes-Christian was named Northern California Volleyball Coach of the Year by the California Coaches Association.

Pontes-Christian and Pitman have a 3-2 record and will play two more non-league games before league play starts on Sept. 16 against Gregori.

Stanislaus District teams in new SJS Football Maxpreps rankings: MaxPreps released it’s updated Sac-Joaquin Section rankings and the Stanislaus District is well-represented near the top.

Manteca (3-0) and Central Catholic (2-0) come in ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Manteca enters the week after a 46-19 win over Cosumnes Oaks and will travel to Turlock (0-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. Central Catholic picked up a huge victory in the Holy Bowl, beating St. Mary’s 41-27.

The Raiders host San Ramon Valley High School (1-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Oakdale (2-0) comes in just outside the Top 10 this week. After beating Spanish Springs (Nevada) at home, the Mustangs sit at 11th. Oakdale hosts Archbishop Mitty (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Escalon (3-0) is at 18th. The Cougars recently beat Sonora 21-15 and play Kimball (2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Patterson native returns home from Tokyo to warm welcome: Paralympic rower and 2012 Patterson High graduate Danielle Hansen returned home from Tokyo to a warm welcome on Aug. 31. Hansen has been to two Paralympics, in 2016 and 2020, and won a silver medal in each.

Hansen boasts an extensive resume. In addition to the Paralympic medals, she competed in the 2014, 2015 and 2017-2019 World Championships and won six medals – one gold and five silvers.