Here’s who Stanislaus District fans voted as The Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week

Patterson High football coach Frank Cozart calls his quarterback Jacob Guevarra “our field general.”

He certainly proved that in Week 3, completing 12 of 15 passes for 194 yards and five touchdowns for a passer rating of 160.4. He also rushed for 37 yards and a score i the Tigers’ 55-16 of Pitman High on Friday, Sept. 3.

Guevarra also did well with Stanislaus District football fans, who voted him The Bee’s Football Player of the Week.

The senior captured nearly 38% of the more than 72,000 votes in our weekly poll.

He finished ahead of runner-up Grant Sonke of Ripon Christian and third-place finisher Keith Orona of Enochs, both quarterbacks. Running back Isaac Martinez of Davis and quarterback Cruz Marines of Gregori finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Patterson’s victory over Pitman improved the Tigers’ record to 1-2 heading into Friday’s game against Modesto.