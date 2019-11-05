High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: Schedule for the first round of the playoffs
Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results | Week 6 Results | Week 7 Results | Week 8 Results | Week 9 Results | Week 10 Results | Week 11 Results | Standings | Julian A. Lopez recent stories |
All games at 7 p.m.
Division I
No. 11 Gregori at No. 6 Davis Sr.
No. 10 Del Oro at No. 7 Turlock
Division II
No. 12 Tracy at No. 5 Central Catholic
No. 10 Downey at No. 7 Granite Bay
Division IV
No. 13 Golden Valley at No. 4 Sierra
No. 12 Kimball at No. 5 Atwater
No. 11 Beyer at No. 6 Merced
No. 10 Del Campo at No. 7 Patterson
Bye: No. 2 Oakdale
Division V
No. 12 Los Banos at No. 5 Woodland
No. 11 Livingston at No. 6 Rosemont
Bye: No. 2 Ripon
Division VI
No. 9 Hughson at No. 8 Linden
No. 5 Sonora at No. 4 Golden Sierra (Nov. 15)
Byes: No. 1. Escalon, No. 2 Hilmar, No. 3 Ripon Christian
Division VII
No. 5 Big Valley Christian at No. 4 Le Grand
Bye: No. 1 Denair
Comments