Stanislaus District Football: Schedule for the first round of the playoffs

All games at 7 p.m.

Division I

No. 11 Gregori at No. 6 Davis Sr.

No. 10 Del Oro at No. 7 Turlock

Division II

No. 12 Tracy at No. 5 Central Catholic

No. 10 Downey at No. 7 Granite Bay

Division IV

No. 13 Golden Valley at No. 4 Sierra

No. 12 Kimball at No. 5 Atwater

No. 11 Beyer at No. 6 Merced

No. 10 Del Campo at No. 7 Patterson

Bye: No. 2 Oakdale

Division V

No. 12 Los Banos at No. 5 Woodland

No. 11 Livingston at No. 6 Rosemont

Bye: No. 2 Ripon

Division VI

No. 9 Hughson at No. 8 Linden

No. 5 Sonora at No. 4 Golden Sierra (Nov. 15)

Byes: No. 1. Escalon, No. 2 Hilmar, No. 3 Ripon Christian

Division VII

No. 5 Big Valley Christian at No. 4 Le Grand

Bye: No. 1 Denair