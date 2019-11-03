High School Football
Section releases football playoff brackets. Where is your team headed?
One season ended on Friday and another has officially begun as the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section released its high school football playoff brackets on Sunday.
Five Modesto teams made the playoffs and six Stanislaus District teams have first-round byes. Playoffs begin Friday at 7 p.m.
Here are where each local team is headed:
- Division I: After winning its second straight Central California Athletic League title, No. 7 seed Turlock (8-2) will host No. 10 Del Oro (6-4). The winner will play at No. 2 Oak Ridge (8-2). Turlock lost to Oak Ridge in the second round last year. Gregori (6-4) is the No. 11 seed; the Jaguars will travel to face No. 6 Davis of Davis (9-1).
- Division II: Central Catholic (5-5) is the No. 5 seed after winning a share of the Valley Oak League title. The Raiders will host No. 12 Tracy (4-6). Downey (7-3) is the No. 10 seed and the Knights are at No. 7 Granite Bay (4-6).
- Division III: Manteca (8-2) is the No. 4 seed and the Buffaloes have a bye. They will host the winner of No. 5 Vista del Lago/No.12 River Valley. Davis (8-2) did not make the playoffs.
- Division IV: Oakdale (7-3) is the No. 2 seed and has a bye after beating Central Catholic on Friday to clinch a share of the VOL title. They will play the winner of No. 7 Patterson/No. 10 Del Campo. No. 11 Beyer (7-3), the Western Athletic Conference champions, is at No. 6 Merced (5-5).
- Division V: Ripon (9-1), which has won five in a row, is the No. 2 seed for the second year in a row and the Indians have a bye. The Indians host the winner of No. 7 Liberty Ranch/ No. 10 Foothill.
- Division VI: Only 11 teams made this division so four local teams have byes. Escalon (9-1) is the No. 1 seed, Hilmar (9-1) No. 2, and Ripon Christian (9-1) No. 3. Sonora (5-5) is the No. 5 seed and the Wildcats are at No. 4 Golden Sierra (8-2) on Nov. 15. Hilmar and Ripon Christian could potentially meet in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s section championship.
- Division VII: Denair (8-2) showed last year’s section title and state championship team was no fluke as the Coyotes are the top seed. They will face the winner of No. 4 Le Grand (5-5)/No. 5 Big Valley Christian (6-4). The Lions lost to Le Grand, 41-28 on Sept. 6.
Section championship games in all divisions, except Division VII, are Friday, Nov. 29 or Saturday, Nov.30. The Division VII title game is a week earlier.
2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoffs
All games on Friday at 7 p.m.
Division I
No. 11 Gregori at No. 6 Davis Sr.
No. 10 Del Oro at No. 7 Turlock
Division II
No. 12 Tracy at No. 5 Central Catholic
No. 10 Downey at No. 7 Granite Bay
Division III
Byes: No. 3 Buhach Colony, No. 4 Manteca
Division IV
No. 13 Golden Valley at No. 4 Sierra
No. 12 Kimball at No. 5 Atwater
No. 11 Beyer at No. 6 Merced
No. 10 Del Campo at No. 7 Patterson
Bye: No. 2 Oakdale
Division V
No. 12 Los Banos at No. 5 Woodland
Bye: No. 2 Ripon
Division VI
No. 9 Hughson at No. 8 Linden
No. 5 Sonora at No. 4 Golden Sierra (Nov. 15)
Byes: No. 1. Escalon, No. 2 Hilmar, No. 3 Ripon Christian
Division VII
No. 5 Big Valley Christian at No. 4 Le Grand
Bye: No. 1 Denair
Comments