Section releases football playoff brackets. Where is your team headed?

One season ended on Friday and another has officially begun as the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section released its high school football playoff brackets on Sunday.

Five Modesto teams made the playoffs and six Stanislaus District teams have first-round byes. Playoffs begin Friday at 7 p.m.

Here are where each local team is headed:

Division I: After winning its second straight Central California Athletic League title, No. 7 seed Turlock (8-2) will host No. 10 Del Oro (6-4). The winner will play at No. 2 Oak Ridge (8-2). Turlock lost to Oak Ridge in the second round last year. Gregori (6-4) is the No. 11 seed; the Jaguars will travel to face No. 6 Davis of Davis (9-1).

After winning its second straight Central California Athletic League title, No. 7 seed Turlock (8-2) will host No. 10 Del Oro (6-4). The winner will play at No. 2 Oak Ridge (8-2). Turlock lost to Oak Ridge in the second round last year. Gregori (6-4) is the No. 11 seed; the Jaguars will travel to face No. 6 Davis of Davis (9-1). Division II: Central Catholic (5-5) is the No. 5 seed after winning a share of the Valley Oak League title. The Raiders will host No. 12 Tracy (4-6). Downey (7-3) is the No. 10 seed and the Knights are at No. 7 Granite Bay (4-6).

Central Catholic (5-5) is the No. 5 seed after winning a share of the Valley Oak League title. The Raiders will host No. 12 Tracy (4-6). Downey (7-3) is the No. 10 seed and the Knights are at No. 7 Granite Bay (4-6). Division III: Manteca (8-2) is the No. 4 seed and the Buffaloes have a bye. They will host the winner of No. 5 Vista del Lago/No.12 River Valley. Davis (8-2) did not make the playoffs.

Manteca (8-2) is the No. 4 seed and the Buffaloes have a bye. They will host the winner of No. 5 Vista del Lago/No.12 River Valley. Davis (8-2) did not make the playoffs. Division IV: Oakdale (7-3) is the No. 2 seed and has a bye after beating Central Catholic on Friday to clinch a share of the VOL title. They will play the winner of No. 7 Patterson/No. 10 Del Campo. No. 11 Beyer (7-3), the Western Athletic Conference champions, is at No. 6 Merced (5-5).

Oakdale (7-3) is the No. 2 seed and has a bye after beating Central Catholic on Friday to clinch a share of the VOL title. They will play the winner of No. 7 Patterson/No. 10 Del Campo. No. 11 Beyer (7-3), the Western Athletic Conference champions, is at No. 6 Merced (5-5). Division V: Ripon (9-1), which has won five in a row, is the No. 2 seed for the second year in a row and the Indians have a bye. The Indians host the winner of No. 7 Liberty Ranch/ No. 10 Foothill.

Ripon (9-1), which has won five in a row, is the No. 2 seed for the second year in a row and the Indians have a bye. The Indians host the winner of No. 7 Liberty Ranch/ No. 10 Foothill. Division VI: Only 11 teams made this division so four local teams have byes. Escalon (9-1) is the No. 1 seed, Hilmar (9-1) No. 2, and Ripon Christian (9-1) No. 3. Sonora (5-5) is the No. 5 seed and the Wildcats are at No. 4 Golden Sierra (8-2) on Nov. 15. Hilmar and Ripon Christian could potentially meet in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s section championship.

Only 11 teams made this division so four local teams have byes. Escalon (9-1) is the No. 1 seed, Hilmar (9-1) No. 2, and Ripon Christian (9-1) No. 3. Sonora (5-5) is the No. 5 seed and the Wildcats are at No. 4 Golden Sierra (8-2) on Nov. 15. Hilmar and Ripon Christian could potentially meet in the semifinals in a rematch of last year’s section championship. Division VII: Denair (8-2) showed last year’s section title and state championship team was no fluke as the Coyotes are the top seed. They will face the winner of No. 4 Le Grand (5-5)/No. 5 Big Valley Christian (6-4). The Lions lost to Le Grand, 41-28 on Sept. 6.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Section championship games in all divisions, except Division VII, are Friday, Nov. 29 or Saturday, Nov.30. The Division VII title game is a week earlier.

2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoffs

All games on Friday at 7 p.m.

Division I

No. 11 Gregori at No. 6 Davis Sr.

No. 10 Del Oro at No. 7 Turlock

Division II

No. 12 Tracy at No. 5 Central Catholic

No. 10 Downey at No. 7 Granite Bay

Division III

Byes: No. 3 Buhach Colony, No. 4 Manteca

Division IV

No. 13 Golden Valley at No. 4 Sierra

No. 12 Kimball at No. 5 Atwater

No. 11 Beyer at No. 6 Merced

No. 10 Del Campo at No. 7 Patterson

Bye: No. 2 Oakdale

Division V

No. 12 Los Banos at No. 5 Woodland

Bye: No. 2 Ripon

Division VI

No. 9 Hughson at No. 8 Linden

No. 5 Sonora at No. 4 Golden Sierra (Nov. 15)

Byes: No. 1. Escalon, No. 2 Hilmar, No. 3 Ripon Christian

Division VII

No. 5 Big Valley Christian at No. 4 Le Grand

Bye: No. 1 Denair