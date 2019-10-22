Stanislaus District Football: Week 10 Schedule

Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results | Week 6 Results | Week 7 Results | Week 8 Results | Week 9 Results | Standings | Box scores | CalPrep Rankings | Julian A. Lopez recent stories | The Bee’s Rankings

Friday

7 p.m.: Davis at Johansen, Enochs at Modesto (Downey HS), Turlock at Gregori, Downey at Pitman (Turlock HS), Beyer at Pacheco, Kimball at Central Catholic, Hughson at Modesto Christian, Brookside Christian at Big Valley Christian, Mountain House at Ceres, Central Valley at El Capitan (Merced College), Riverbank at Hilmar, Ripon at Hughson, Sonora at Amador

7:15 p.m.: Mariposa County at Denair, Gustine at Waterford, Delhi at Orestimba

7:30 p.m.: Le Grand at Ripon Christian

Bye: Modesto Christian, Oakdale, Patterson

Week 11 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

7 p.m.: Johansen at Beyer (Johansen HS), Modesto at Downey, Enochs at Gregori, Davis at Ceres, Oakdale at Central Catholic, Modesto Christian at Ripon, Delta Charter-Tracy at Big Valley Christian, Pitman at Turlock, El Capitan at Patterson, Hilmar at Livingston, Escalon at Hughson, Weston Ranch at Sierra, East Union at Manteca, Sonora at Summerville

7:15 p.m.: Denair at Waterford, Orestimba at Gustine

7:30 p.m.: Ripon Christian at Delhi

Bye: Central Valley, Riverbank, Kimball