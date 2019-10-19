High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 9
Central California Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Turlock
3-0
6-2
218
129
Downey
2-1
5-3
282
287
Gregori
2-1
5-3
172
178
Enochs
1-2
4-4
191
210
Pitman
1-2
2-6
96
274
Modesto
0-3
1-7
97
226
Western Athletic Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Davis
4-1
8-1
337
134
Johansen
4-1
6-2
253
148
Beyer
4-1
5-3
177
109
Los Banos
4-1
4-4
216
211
Pacheco
3-2
4-4
185
168
Lathrop
1-4
1-7
139
285
Mtn. House
0-5
0-8
90
322
Ceres
0-5
0-8
80
345
Valley Oak League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Cen. Catholic
4-0
4-4
264
246
Oakdale
4-1
6-3
319
199
Manteca
3-1
6-2
434
170
Sierra
2-2
6-2
319
126
Kimball
2-3
5-4
272
248
East Union
0-4
3-5
227
242
West. Ranch
0-4
1-6
72
383
Trans Valley League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon
3-1
7-1
325
105
Hilmar
3-1
7-1
263
100
Escalon
3-1
7-1
318
118
Livingston
3-1
6-2
308
166
Hughson
2-2
4-4
258
157
Mod. Chr.
1-4
1-8
78
374
Riverbank
0-5
0-9
107
374
Central California Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Col.
4-0
8-0
353
124
Atwater
3-1
6-2
303
192
Merced
3-1
4-4
226
154
Golden Val.
2-2
4-4
256
183
Patterson
2-3
5-4
330
295
Central Val.
1-4
3-6
199
316
El Capitan
0-4
1-8
75
383
Southern Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
5-0
7-1
306
43
Denair
4-1
6-2
216
115
Mariposa
4-1
5-3
186
149
Le Grand
3-2
5-3
242
174
Orestimba
2-3
4-4
182
173
Waterford
1-4
3-5
164
250
Gustine
1-4
1-7
59
250
Delhi
0-5
0-8
28
294
Central California Athletic Association
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley
2-0
4-4
269
166
Brook. Chr.
2-1
3-5
192
291
S. Ridge
1-1
4-4
162
132
Millennium
1-2
3-4
219
265
Delta Ch.
0-2
1-7
102
289
Mother Lode League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Sonora
3-0
4-4
210
183
Amador
2-1
7-1
315
65
Calaveras
2-1
5-3
170
128
Argonaut
1-1
2-5
178
155
Bret Harte
0-2
2-5
83
239
Summerville
0-3
2-6
105
262
