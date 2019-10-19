High School Football

Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 9

Central California Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Turlock

3-0

6-2

218

129

Downey

2-1

5-3

282

287

Gregori

2-1

5-3

172

178

Enochs

1-2

4-4

191

210

Pitman

1-2

2-6

96

274

Modesto

0-3

1-7

97

226

Western Athletic Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Davis

4-1

8-1

337

134

Johansen

4-1

6-2

253

148

Beyer

4-1

5-3

177

109

Los Banos

4-1

4-4

216

211

Pacheco

3-2

4-4

185

168

Lathrop

1-4

1-7

139

285

Mtn. House

0-5

0-8

90

322

Ceres

0-5

0-8

80

345

Valley Oak League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Cen. Catholic

4-0

4-4

264

246

Oakdale

4-1

6-3

319

199

Manteca

3-1

6-2

434

170

Sierra

2-2

6-2

319

126

Kimball

2-3

5-4

272

248

East Union

0-4

3-5

227

242

West. Ranch

0-4

1-6

72

383

Trans Valley League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon

3-1

7-1

325

105

Hilmar

3-1

7-1

263

100

Escalon

3-1

7-1

318

118

Livingston

3-1

6-2

308

166

Hughson

2-2

4-4

258

157

Mod. Chr.

1-4

1-8

78

374

Riverbank

0-5

0-9

107

374

Central California Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Col.

4-0

8-0

353

124

Atwater

3-1

6-2

303

192

Merced

3-1

4-4

226

154

Golden Val.

2-2

4-4

256

183

Patterson

2-3

5-4

330

295

Central Val.

1-4

3-6

199

316

El Capitan

0-4

1-8

75

383

Southern Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

5-0

7-1

306

43

Denair

4-1

6-2

216

115

Mariposa

4-1

5-3

186

149

Le Grand

3-2

5-3

242

174

Orestimba

2-3

4-4

182

173

Waterford

1-4

3-5

164

250

Gustine

1-4

1-7

59

250

Delhi

0-5

0-8

28

294

Central California Athletic Association

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley

2-0

4-4

269

166

Brook. Chr.

2-1

3-5

192

291

S. Ridge

1-1

4-4

162

132

Millennium

1-2

3-4

219

265

Delta Ch.

0-2

1-7

102

289

Mother Lode League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Sonora

3-0

4-4

210

183

Amador

2-1

7-1

315

65

Calaveras

2-1

5-3

170

128

Argonaut

1-1

2-5

178

155

Bret Harte

0-2

2-5

83

239

Summerville

0-3

2-6

105

262

