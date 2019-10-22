High School Football
Bee’s section football rankings: We have a new No. 1 in the Small-School rankings.
Finally, some normalcy in the large-school rankings after upsets defined the small-school Top 15.
In the large-school collection, there were no changes. Sierra Foothill League members Folsom, Rocklin and Oak Ridge dot three of the four top spots. Folsom has not lost a league game since 2011, a run of 44 in a row. It beat then-No. 2 Oak Ridge by three, and then Oak Ridge lost to Rocklin by six. Rocklin is No. 3.
Davis held off upset-minded Jesuit and Del Oro held off Grant, which is in decline after leading the Sacramento-area in wins in the 1990s and 2000s with good teams as recently as 2015. Grant coaches recognize that this is “rock bottom.”
-Joe Davidson
We have a change at the top of the small-school rankings.
After Escalon’s 42-21 loss to Ripon, Center takes over the No. 1 spot.
The Cougars have outscored opponents 313-99.
Ripon moved up to No. 2 with the win and even though they lost to No. 4 Hilmar, we feel the Indians’ performance last Friday was worthy of the jump.
-Julian A. Lopez
THE BEE’S TOP 20
Sac-Joaquin Section
Football
Large Schools
1. Folsom (7-1)
2. Inderkum (8-0)
3. Rocklin (6-2)
4. Oak Ridge (6-2)
5. Monterey Trail (7-1)
6. Buhach Colony (8-0)
7. Turlock (6-2)
8. Capital Christian (6-2)
9. Elk Grove (6-2)
10. Davis Sr. (7-1)
11. Vacaville (6-2)
12. Edison (7-1)
13. Del Oro (5-3)
14. St. Mary’s (4-4)
15. Central Catholic (5-4)
16. Lincoln-Stockton (8-0)
17. Cosumnes Oaks (6-2)
18. Oakdale (6-3)
19. Granite Bay (4-4)
20. Manteca (6-2)
- Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez
THE BEE’S TOP 15
Sac-Joaquin Section
Football
Small Schools
1. Center (8-0)
2. Ripon (7-1)
3. Escalon (7-1)
4. Hilmar (7-1)
5. Ripon Christian (7-1)
6. Colfax (6-2)
7. Foothill (5-3)
8. Bear River (6-2)
9. Sonora (4-4)
10. Bradshaw Christian (6-2)
11. Calaveras (5-3)
12. Amador (7-1)
13. Highlands (7-1)
14. Golden Sierra (6-2)
15. Denair (6-2)
- Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez
