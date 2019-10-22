High School Football

Bee’s section football rankings: We have a new No. 1 in the Small-School rankings.

Finally, some normalcy in the large-school rankings after upsets defined the small-school Top 15.

In the large-school collection, there were no changes. Sierra Foothill League members Folsom, Rocklin and Oak Ridge dot three of the four top spots. Folsom has not lost a league game since 2011, a run of 44 in a row. It beat then-No. 2 Oak Ridge by three, and then Oak Ridge lost to Rocklin by six. Rocklin is No. 3.

Davis held off upset-minded Jesuit and Del Oro held off Grant, which is in decline after leading the Sacramento-area in wins in the 1990s and 2000s with good teams as recently as 2015. Grant coaches recognize that this is “rock bottom.”

Joe Davidson

We have a change at the top of the small-school rankings.

After Escalon’s 42-21 loss to Ripon, Center takes over the No. 1 spot.

The Cougars have outscored opponents 313-99.

Ripon moved up to No. 2 with the win and even though they lost to No. 4 Hilmar, we feel the Indians’ performance last Friday was worthy of the jump.

Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (7-1)

2. Inderkum (8-0)

3. Rocklin (6-2)

4. Oak Ridge (6-2)

5. Monterey Trail (7-1)

6. Buhach Colony (8-0)

7. Turlock (6-2)

8. Capital Christian (6-2)

9. Elk Grove (6-2)

10. Davis Sr. (7-1)

11. Vacaville (6-2)

12. Edison (7-1)

13. Del Oro (5-3)

14. St. Mary’s (4-4)

15. Central Catholic (5-4)

16. Lincoln-Stockton (8-0)

17. Cosumnes Oaks (6-2)

18. Oakdale (6-3)

19. Granite Bay (4-4)

20. Manteca (6-2)

Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 15

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Center (8-0)

2. Ripon (7-1)

3. Escalon (7-1)

4. Hilmar (7-1)

5. Ripon Christian (7-1)

6. Colfax (6-2)

7. Foothill (5-3)

8. Bear River (6-2)

9. Sonora (4-4)

10. Bradshaw Christian (6-2)

11. Calaveras (5-3)

12. Amador (7-1)

13. Highlands (7-1)

14. Golden Sierra (6-2)

15. Denair (6-2)

Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez

