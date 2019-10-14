Stanislaus District Football: Week 9 Schedule

SHARE COPY LINK

Thursday

7 p.m.: Beyer at Davis (Gregori HS)

Friday

7 p.m.: Lathrop at Johansen, Modesto at Pitman (THS), Gregori at Downey, Turlock at Enochs (Gregori HS), Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Ceres at Los Banos, Buhach Colony at Central Valley (Ceres HS), Patterson at Merced (Golden Valley HS), Oakdale at Kimball, Escalon at Ripon, Livingston at Riverbank, Calaveras at Sonora, Big Valley Christian at South Lake Tahoe

7:15 p.m.: Denair at Delhi, Waterford at Orestimba, Ripon Christian at Mariposa County

Bye: Central Catholic, Hughson

Week 10 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

7 p.m.: Davis at Johansen, Enochs at Modesto (Downey HS), Turlock at Gregori, Downey at Pitman (Turlock HS), Beyer at Pacheco, Kimball at Central Catholic, Hughson at Modesto Christian, Brookside Christian at Big Valley Christian, Mountain House at Ceres, Central Valley at El Capitan (Merced College), Riverbank at Hilmar, Ripon at Hughson, Sonora at Amador

7:15 p.m.: Mariposa County at Denair, Gustine at Waterford, Delhi at Orestimba

7:30 p.m.: Le Grand at Ripon Christian

Bye: Modesto Christian, Oakdale, Patterson