Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 8

Central California Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Turlock

2-0

5-2

187

116

Gregori

2-0

5-2

172

142

Enochs

1-1

4-3

178

179

Downey

1-1

4-3

246

287

Modesto

0-2

1-6

97

205

Pitman

0-2

1-6

75

233

Western Athletic Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Beyer

4-0

5-2

163

74

Davis

3-1

6-1

256

112

Johansen

3-1

5-2

226

129

Los Banos

3-1

3-4

160

197

Pacheco

2-2

3-4

167

168

Lathrop

1-3

1-6

101

285

Mtn. House

0-4

0-7

90

304

Ceres

0-4

0-7

66

289

Valley Oak League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Cen. Catholic

4-0

4-4

264

246

Oakdale

3-1

5-3

270

178

Manteca

2-1

5-2

340

156

Kimball

2-2

5-3

251

199

Sierra

1-2

5-2

285

119

East Union

0-3

3-4

220

208

West. Ranch

0-3

1-5

66

310

Trans Valley League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Escalon

3-0

7-0

297

76

Ripon

2-1

6-1

283

84

Hilmar

2-1

6-1

261

100

Livingston

2-1

5-2

222

152

Hughson

2-2

4-4

258

157

Mod. Chr.

1-3

1-7

78

374

Riverbank

0-4

0-8

117

329

Central California Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Col.

3-0

7-0

302

118

Atwater

3-1

6-2

303

192

Merced

2-1

3-4

172

130

Patterson

2-2

5-3

306

241

Golden Val.

1-2

3-4

219

176

Central Val.

1-3

3-5

193

265

El Capitan

0-3

1-6

67

337

Southern Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

4-0

6-1

258

43

Denair

3-1

5-2

195

107

Mariposa

3-1

4-3

142

114

Le Grand

2-2

4-3

221

160

Waterford

2-2

4-3

150

210

Orestimba

1-3

3-4

132

159

Gustine

1-3

1-6

45

229

Delhi

0-4

0-7

20

273

Central California Athletic Association

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley

2-0

4-3

235

126

Brook. Chr.

1-0

2-4

142

252

Millennium

1-2

3-4

219

265

S. Ridge

0-1

3-4

123

126

Delta Ch.

0-1

1-6

102

245

Mother Lode League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Calaveras

2-0

5-2

163

93

Sonora

2-0

3-4

185

176

Amador

1-1

6-1

266

58

Argonaut

1-1

2-5

178

155

Bret Harte

0-2

2-5

83

239

Summerville

0-2

2-6

98

227

