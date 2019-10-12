High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 8
Central California Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Turlock
2-0
5-2
187
116
Gregori
2-0
5-2
172
142
Enochs
1-1
4-3
178
179
Downey
1-1
4-3
246
287
Modesto
0-2
1-6
97
205
Pitman
0-2
1-6
75
233
Western Athletic Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Beyer
4-0
5-2
163
74
Davis
3-1
6-1
256
112
Johansen
3-1
5-2
226
129
Los Banos
3-1
3-4
160
197
Pacheco
2-2
3-4
167
168
Lathrop
1-3
1-6
101
285
Mtn. House
0-4
0-7
90
304
Ceres
0-4
0-7
66
289
Valley Oak League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Cen. Catholic
4-0
4-4
264
246
Oakdale
3-1
5-3
270
178
Manteca
2-1
5-2
340
156
Sierra
1-2
5-2
285
119
East Union
0-3
3-4
220
208
West. Ranch
0-3
1-5
66
310
Trans Valley League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Escalon
3-0
7-0
297
76
Ripon
2-1
6-1
283
84
Hilmar
2-1
6-1
261
100
Livingston
2-1
5-2
222
152
Hughson
2-2
4-4
258
157
Mod. Chr.
1-3
1-7
78
374
Riverbank
0-4
0-8
117
329
Central California Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Col.
3-0
7-0
302
118
Atwater
3-1
6-2
303
192
Merced
2-1
3-4
172
130
Patterson
2-2
5-3
306
241
Golden Val.
1-2
3-4
219
176
Central Val.
1-3
3-5
193
265
El Capitan
0-3
1-6
67
337
Southern Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
4-0
6-1
258
43
Denair
3-1
5-2
195
107
Mariposa
3-1
4-3
142
114
Le Grand
2-2
4-3
221
160
Waterford
2-2
4-3
150
210
Orestimba
1-3
3-4
132
159
Gustine
1-3
1-6
45
229
Delhi
0-4
0-7
20
273
Central California Athletic Association
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley
2-0
4-3
235
126
Brook. Chr.
1-0
2-4
142
252
Millennium
1-2
3-4
219
265
S. Ridge
0-1
3-4
123
126
Delta Ch.
0-1
1-6
102
245
Mother Lode League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Calaveras
2-0
5-2
163
93
Sonora
2-0
3-4
185
176
Amador
1-1
6-1
266
58
Argonaut
1-1
2-5
178
155
Bret Harte
0-2
2-5
83
239
Summerville
0-2
2-6
98
227
