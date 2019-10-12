Roundup: Big Valley Christian, Beyer, Central all win; Gregori beats Pitman

Big Valley Christian running back Andrew Contreras (21) breaks free on a touchdown run during a game between Big Valley Christian High School and Millennium High School at Big Valley Christian High School in Modesto, CA on October 11, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Big Valley Christian scored 34 second-quarter points in a 55-7 Homecoming Night victory over Millennium on Friday.

It was the Lions’ third straight win. Senior quarterback Izaiha Homa had four touchdowns while junior running back Andrew Contreras had touchdown runs of 72 and 80 yards.

Big Valley Christian (2-0 Central California Athletic Alliance, 4-3) is at South Lake Tahoe next Friday.

Turlock 45, Modesto 0: Turlock (2-0 Central California Athletic League, 5-2) was led by senior running backs Anthony Frias and Dalton Linn, who each had two rushing touchdowns in the win over Panthers (0-2, 2-5).

Gregori 28, Pitman 16: The Jaguars (2-0 CCAL, 5-2) won their third straight game by beating the Pride (0-2, 1-6).

Davis 57, Lathrop 13: The Spartans (3-1 Western Athletic Conference, 6-1) scored 50 unanswered points in the win.

Beyer 47, Mountain House 0: Sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in the win for Beyer (4-0 WAC, 5-2).

Central Catholic 62, Weston Ranch 6: Senior quarterback Dalton Durossette had 166 passing yards and two touchdowns for Central Catholic (4-0 Valley Oak League, 4-4).

Oakdale 38, Sierra 14: Junior running back Zeke Saffar had 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win for Oakdale (3-1 VOL, 5-3).

Pacheco 31, Ceres 21: The Bulldogs (0-4 WAC, 0-7) fell at home to the Panthers (2-2, 3-4).

Patterson 40, Central Valley 21: Patterson junior quarterback Logan McCleery had five touchdowns in the Tigers’ (2-2 Central California Conference, 5-3) win over the Hawks (1-3, 3-5).

Escalon 48, Riverbank 15: The Cougars (3-0 Trans-Valley League, 7-0) led 41-0 at halftime in their win over the Bruins (0-4, 0-8).

Hilmar 28, Hughson 13: Junior running back Cole Bailey returned the game’s opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown for Hilmar (2-1 TVL, 6-1). Huskies (2-2, 4-4) junior receiver Nolan Rawe had a 79-yard touchdown reception.

Livingston 52, Modesto Christian 0: The Crusaders (1-3 TVL, 1-7) fell on the road to the Wolves (2-1, 5-2).

Ripon Christian 48, Gustine 0: Ripon Christian senior running back Sean McGovern had 17 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights (4-0 Southern League, 6-1).

Denair 28, Orestimba 14: Denair (3-1 SL, 5-2) won its second straight game with a home victory over the Warriors (1-3, 3-4).

Mariposa County 50, Waterford 0: The Wildcats (1-3 SL, 3-4) were shut out at home.

Sonora 69, Bret Harte 0: The Wildcats (2-0 Mother Lode League, 3-4) had five rushing touchdowns and two defensive scores in the win.