High School Football
Bee’s section football rankings: Sierra Foothill League is second to none.
The best action for large schools took place in the northern part of the Sac-Joaquin Section, where upsets defined the weekend.
Rocklin moved up to No. 2 in The Bee rankings after a 28-22 victory over previous No. 2 Oak Ridge and now the upstart Thunder is ready for top-ranked Folsom for first place in the Sierra Foothill League.
Rocklin moved ahead of Inderkum and Buhach Colony in these rankings because of its win over Oak Ridge, and if it were to halt Folsom’s 37-game SFL winning streak, then the Thunder would have earned the No. 1 spot.
Inderkum is No. 4 with its biggest early win - 37-10 at Del Oro - dimmed a bit after Del Oro lost to Whitney in the section’s other big upset of Friday.
- Joe Davidson
Escalon remained No. 1 in the small-school rankings after a 34-21 win over No. 2 Hilmar. The Cougars are well on their way to a No. 1 seed in the Div. V playoffs if they finish the regular season at 10-0.
The two top teams in the Pioneer Valley League face off this week when No. 3 Center hosts No. 4 Bear River.
No. 9 Rio Vista and No. 10 Calaveras enter the rankings for the first time this year.
-Julian A. Lopez
THE BEE’S TOP 20
Sac-Joaquin Section
Football
Large Schools
1. Folsom (4-1)
2. Rocklin (5-1)
3. Buhach Colony (5-0)
4. Inderkum (5-0)
5. Oak Ridge (3-2)
6. Monterey Trail (4-1)
7. Elk Grove (4-1)
8. Turlock (3-2)
9. Davis Sr. (4-1)
10. Capital Christian (4-2)
11. Vacaville (3-2)
12. Edison (4-1)
13. Del Oro (4-2)
14. Oakdale (4-2)
15. Cosumnes Oaks (5-1)
16. St. Mary’s (1-4)
17. Central Catholic (2-4)
19. Lincoln-Stockton (5-0)
20. Sierra (5-1)
Joe Davidson/Julian A. Lopez
THE BEE’S TOP 10
Sac-Joaquin Section
Football
Small Schools
1. Escalon (5-0)
2. Hilmar (5-1)
3. Center (5-0)
4. Bear River (5-0)
5. Highlands (5-0)
6. Ripon (5-1)
7. Ripon Christian (4-1)
8. Colfax (3-2)
9. Rio Vista (5-0)
10. Calaveras (3-2)
-Joe Davidson/Julian A. Lopez
