Stanislaus District Football: Week 7 Schedule

Friday

7 p.m.: Ceres at Johansen, Gregori at Modesto (GHS), Enochs at Pitman (THS), Turlock at Downey, Davis at Pacheco, Beyer at Lathrop, Central Catholic at East Union, Modesto Christian at Escalon, Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian (Castle AFB), Golden Valley at Central Valley, Patterson at Atwater, Manteca at Oakdale, Livingston at Ripon, Sonora at Argonaut

7:15 p.m.: Gustine at Denair, Waterford at Le Grand

7:30 p.m.: Ripon Christian at Orestimba, Hughson at Riverbank

Bye: Hilmar

Week 8 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

7 p.m.: Johansen at Los Banos, Modesto at Turlock, Pitman at Gregori, Downey at Enochs (JHS), Davis at Lathrop, Mountain House at Beyer (Downey), Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Modesto Christian at Livingston, Pacheco at Ceres, Central Valley at Patterson, Sierra at Oakdale, Hilmar at Hughson, Bret Harte at Sonora

7:15 p.m.: Orestimba at Denair, Waterford at Mariposa County

7:30 p.m.: Big Valley Christian at Millennium, Gustine at Ripon Christian, Riverbank at Escalon

Bye: Ripon