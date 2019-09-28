High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 6
Watch Davis, Los Banos coaches discuss Tigers’ victory
Central California Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Enochs
0-0
3-2
112
110
Downey
0-0
3-2
163
209
Turlock
0-0
3-2
98
89
Gregori
0-0
3-2
100
96
Pitman
0-0
1-4
46
220
Modesto
0-0
1-4
91
134
Western Athletic Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Johansen
2-0
4-1
147
88
Beyer
2-0
3-2
91
68
Davis
1-1
4-1
177
78
Pacheco
1-1
2-3
115
125
Los Banos
1-1
1-4
98
157
Lathrop
1-1
1-4
82
203
Mtn. House
0-2
0-5
83
229
Ceres
0-2
0-5
38
212
Valley Oak League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Oakdale
2-0
4-2
195
109
Cen. Catholic
2-0
2-4
146
228
Sierra
1-1
5-1
271
81
Kimball
1-1
4-2
177
136
Manteca
0-1
3-2
222
107
West. Ranch
0-1
1-3
60
186
East Union
0-2
3-3
208
152
Trans Valley League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Escalon
1-0
5-0
200
61
Livingston
1-0
4-1
177
111
Ripon
1-1
5-1
242
84
Hilmar
1-1
5-1
233
87
Hughson
1-1
3-3
199
106
Mod. Chr.
1-1
1-5
78
280
Riverbank
0-2
0-6
62
237
Central California Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Atwater
2-0
5-1
219
105
Merced
2-0
3-3
150
104
Buhach Col.
1-0
5-0
212
96
Golden Val.
1-0
3-2
161
105
Patterson
0-2
3-3
214
177
Central Val.
0-2
2-4
142
202
El Capitan
0-2
1-5
67
273
Southern Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
2-0
4-1
175
43
Mariposa
2-0
3-2
93
101
Denair
1-1
3-2
132
87
Waterford
1-1
3-2
123
147
Orestimba
1-1
3-2
119
96
Gustine
1-1
1-4
38
138
Le Grand
0-2
2-3
123
139
Delhi
0-2
0-5
13
189
Central California Athletic Association
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Brook. Chr.
1-0
2-4
142
252
Millennium
1-1
3-3
212
10
S. Ridge
0-0
3-3
112
104
Big Valley
0-0
2-3
158
98
Delta Ch.
0-1
1-5
90
203
Mother Lode League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
5-0
214
41
Calaveras
0-0
3-2
104
83
Summerville
0-0
2-3
98
123
Bret Harte
0-0
2-3
83
128
Argonaut
0-0
1-4
109
114
Sonora
0-0
1-4
82
173
