High School Football

Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 6

Watch Davis, Los Banos coaches discuss Tigers’ victory

Watch Davis High coach Tim Garcia and Los Banos High coach Dustin Caropreso discuss the Tigers' 24-17 Western Athletic Conference victory at Modesto Junior College on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. By
Central California Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Enochs

0-0

3-2

112

110

Downey

0-0

3-2

163

209

Turlock

0-0

3-2

98

89

Gregori

0-0

3-2

100

96

Pitman

0-0

1-4

46

220

Modesto

0-0

1-4

91

134

Western Athletic Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Johansen

2-0

4-1

147

88

Beyer

2-0

3-2

91

68

Davis

1-1

4-1

177

78

Pacheco

1-1

2-3

115

125

Los Banos

1-1

1-4

98

157

Lathrop

1-1

1-4

82

203

Mtn. House

0-2

0-5

83

229

Ceres

0-2

0-5

38

212

Valley Oak League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Oakdale

2-0

4-2

195

109

Cen. Catholic

2-0

2-4

146

228

Sierra

1-1

5-1

271

81

Kimball

1-1

4-2

177

136

Manteca

0-1

3-2

222

107

West. Ranch

0-1

1-3

60

186

East Union

0-2

3-3

208

152

Trans Valley League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Escalon

1-0

5-0

200

61

Livingston

1-0

4-1

177

111

Ripon

1-1

5-1

242

84

Hilmar

1-1

5-1

233

87

Hughson

1-1

3-3

199

106

Mod. Chr.

1-1

1-5

78

280

Riverbank

0-2

0-6

62

237

Central California Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Atwater

2-0

5-1

219

105

Merced

2-0

3-3

150

104

Buhach Col.

1-0

5-0

212

96

Golden Val.

1-0

3-2

161

105

Patterson

0-2

3-3

214

177

Central Val.

0-2

2-4

142

202

El Capitan

0-2

1-5

67

273

Southern Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

2-0

4-1

175

43

Mariposa

2-0

3-2

93

101

Denair

1-1

3-2

132

87

Waterford

1-1

3-2

123

147

Orestimba

1-1

3-2

119

96

Gustine

1-1

1-4

38

138

Le Grand

0-2

2-3

123

139

Delhi

0-2

0-5

13

189

Central California Athletic Association

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Brook. Chr.

1-0

2-4

142

252

Millennium

1-1

3-3

212

10

S. Ridge

0-0

3-3

112

104

Big Valley

0-0

2-3

158

98

Delta Ch.

0-1

1-5

90

203

Mother Lode League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

5-0

214

41

Calaveras

0-0

3-2

104

83

Summerville

0-0

2-3

98

123

Bret Harte

0-0

2-3

83

128

Argonaut

0-0

1-4

109

114

Sonora

0-0

1-4

82

173

