Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 6 of the 2019 season?

A couple of standouts led their teams to big league victories.

Who should be The Bee’s Player of the Week for the Week of Sept. 27?

Here are the nominees:

Beyer senior running back/linebacker Sean Perkins: Perkins was all over the field in the Patriots’ 43-0 win over Ceres. He had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and one punt return for a touchdown. He also had six carries for 33 yards.

Big Valley Christian junior running back Andrew Contreras: Filling in for senior running back Javyn Drobnick, who is out for the season, Contreras had eight carries for 103 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions’ 47-9 win over Delta. He has 10 rushing touchdowns this year.

Central Catholic senior quarterback Dalton Durossette: Durossette was 7-of-10 for 176 yards and three touchdowns and had one rushing touchdown in the Raiders’ 49-36 win over Sierra. He also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Ripon Christian senior running back Sean McGovern: McGovern had 15 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns and added 57 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ 28-7 win over Denair.