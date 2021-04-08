Coronavirus update, April 8: Stanislaus deaths reach 1,009. Cases stand at 53,194

Stanislaus County deaths to COVID-19 reached 1,009 with the two reported Wednesday by the Health Services Agency.

The county added 54 cases, for a total of 53,194 since March of last year. Stanislaus also has 524,396 negative test results and 51,679 people who are presumed recovered.

The county remains in the red tier, the third most restrictive in the state’s four-tier response plan. Officials said they hope conditions will improve enough to meet Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new goal of fully reopening the economy in mid-June.

They continue to urge residents to get vaccinated, wear masks in public and keep at least 6 feet from people not in their households.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 89 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 81 on Tuesday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults declined from nine to seven.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 6.47%, up from 5.58% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 4.7%, down from 4.71%. The 14-day rate was 4.9%, up from 4.89%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is fourth among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 14th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of April 5-10:

Thursday, April 8, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last), 2nd dose Moderna (no appointment needed)

Saturday, April 10, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; single dose Johnson & Johnson (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 20,865,892 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 20,485,651 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 30th in the country, having administered 52,809 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,876 positive cases

Turlock has 7,182

Ceres has 5,393

Patterson has 2,552

Riverbank has 2,480

Oakdale has 1,785

Newman has 1,179

Waterford has 637

Hughson has 578

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,797

District 5 has 2,542

District 2 has 2,229

District 1 has 1,268

District 4 has 422

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,325 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,511 cases.





Merced County has 442 deaths among 30,968 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,050 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 412 cases and seven deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,687,493 confirmed cases in California and 59,993 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,923,294 U.S. cases and 559,117 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

A Burbank restaurant owner was arrested for the third time this month because police said he removed sandbags placed in front of his business by the city after he was accused of violating coronavirus orders.

You may not need all of those disinfecting wipes or sprays after all. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday updated its guidelines for cleaning to protect against COVID-19 transmission through surfaces.

The federal government won’t require COVID-19 vaccine passports, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. But Americans may still need them in some circumstances.