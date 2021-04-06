Coronavirus update, April 6: Stanislaus positive rate falls as it awaits tier status

The COVID-19 positive rate continued to shrink close to zero in Stanislaus County, which also reported another death Monday.

A total of 1,004 residents have died since the first was reported 360 days ago, the county Health Services Agency said.

The 108 new cases raised the total to 53,074. Stanislaus also has 521,820 negative test results and 51,471 people who are presumed recovered.

The state Tuesday will do its weekly update on the tier status for the 58 counties. Stanislaus is in the red tier, the third most restrictive in the four-tier system.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 74 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 80 on Sunday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults dropped to eight from 16 on Sunday.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 2.44%, down from 3.04% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 4.55%, down from 4.77%. The 14-day rate was 4.91%, down from 5.17%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is third among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 14th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of April 5-10:

Tuesday, April 6, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last),

Tuesday, April 6, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Wednesday, April 7, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Wednesday, April 7, Hammons Senior Center, 1033 W Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Moderna (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Thursday, April 8, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last), 2nd dose Moderna (no appointment needed)

Saturday, April 10, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; single dose Johnson & Johnson (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 20,309,146 vaccines as of Monday, up from 19,962,420 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 30th in the country, having administered 51,400 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,803 positive cases

Turlock has 7,159

Ceres has 5,374

Patterson has 2,544

Riverbank has 2,469

Oakdale has 1,781

Newman has 1,179

Waterford has 636

Hughson has 577

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,783

District 5 has 2,533

District 2 has 2,220

District 1 has 1,260

District 4 has 420

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,313 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,245 cases.





Merced County has 442 deaths among 30,906 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,044 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 411 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,682,681 confirmed cases in California and 59,799 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,785,734 U.S. cases and 555,619 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

President Joe Biden’s administration is looking for ways to improve face masks — and will give out $500,000 in prizes to help do it.

About a year ago, scientists, politicians and the public alike were looking forward to the brighter, sunnier days of summer, hoping the warmer weather would slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 600 students in one rural Illinois county were affected when a COVID-19 outbreak forced their school to close earlier this year. Public health officials now say a bar opening event is to blame.