Coronavirus update, April 3: Results lag ups case count; New vaccination schedule out

Stanislaus County added 245 case of COVID-19, the most in several weeks, but it resulted from a lag in reporting.

“Today’s cases include delayed laboratory results that were batch reported,” said the online dashboard for the Health Services Agency.

The county now has 52,913 positive tests, 516,850 negative test results and 51,521 people who are presumed recovered.

Stanislaus approaches Easter Sunday with continued advice about social distancing and masks outside the household. The county is in the red tier of the state’s response plan until at least mid-April, the third most restrictive of the four.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 92 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 95 on Thursday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults rose from 11 to 12.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 6.25%, down from 10.05% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 5.3%, up from 5.11%. The 14-day rate was 6.42%, down from 6.56%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is eighth among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 11th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

As of Friday evening, the county had not announced its public vaccine schedule for the week of April 4-10.

The only clinic on Saturday, April 3, is in Turlock. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer will be given.

Here is the schedule for the week of April 5-10:

Monday, April 5, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out), 1st dose, Pfizer

Tuesday, April 6, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last),

Tuesday, April 6, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Wednesday, April 7, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Wednesday, April 7, Hammons Senior Center, 1033 W Las Palmos Ave., Patterson; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Moderna (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Thursday, April 8, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Single dose Johnson & Johnson (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 18,985,902 vaccines as of Friday, up from 18,604,164 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 30th in the country, having administered 48,051 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

535% are female

46.5% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,664 positive cases

Turlock has 7,135

Ceres has 5,360

Patterson has 2,527

Riverbank has 2,459

Oakdale has 1,763

Newman has 1,169

Waterford has 633

Hughson has 577

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,773

District 5 has 2,517

District 2 has 2,203

District 1 has 1,248

District 4 has 415

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,310 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,117 cases.





Merced County has 439 deaths among 30,687 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,043 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 410 cases and seven deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,675,191 confirmed cases in California and 59,614 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,610,618 U.S. cases and 554,106 deaths.

Are you vaccinated? Here are answers to your questions

New information about COVID-19 rises everyday, and some issues still seem unresolved. Here are answers for some of those questions, especially for the vaccinated.

Stapley: Thoughts upon our 1,001st death

As I write this, Stanislaus County is reporting 1,001 deaths from COVID-19. What a perfectly palindromic punch in the gut. It seems a lifetime ago that I wrote about our first death, on April 10, 2020.

Younger adults welcome vaccines

Randi McCullar waited for months to get the coronavirus vaccine to protect herself and everyone else against COVID-19. The Modesto mom got her chance Thursday as people age 16 and older became eligible for COVID-19 shots in Stanislaus County.

Biz Beat: What’s up with indoor recreation?

With Stanislaus County restaurants and movie theaters reopening inside service you might wonder when some of your other favorite indoor recreational activities will be coming back.

Modesto faces questions in spending $47M COVID windfall

Who knew it could be so hard to spend $47M from the latest COVID-19 relief plan? But Modesto, a city with lots of needs, is grappling with that very question.

Turlock Transit has free rides to vaccines

Turlock residents can ride city buses to and from coronavirus vaccination sites for free starting Thursday thanks to a new program.

State Theatre will reopen in April

The State Theatre plans to reopen with an Oscar-nominated film in April, now that Stanislaus County has gone back into the red tier under California’s coronavirus plan.

Oakdale man hopes logo will encourage vaccinations

Retiree hopes his Been CoVaxed logo helps persuade people undecided about coronavirus vaccines to go ahead and take the plunger.

Stanislaus remains in red tier, for now





Stanislaus County met the state’s criteria in an update Tuesday for staying in the red tier of California’s coronavirus plan for reopening the economy.

MCS students talk about finally getting back

Some students needed to escape the distractions of learning from home. Some really wanted to make a connection with teachers, even with just two months of the school year left. And some simply miss their friends.

What’s ahead for job-seekers in Stanislaus?





Unemployment in Stanislaus County continues to decline as the country slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for substantial gains in the second half of 2021.

From around the state, nation and world





Fully vaccinated Americans can travel within the United States without getting tested for COVID-19 or self-quarantining when they return home, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

People are selling bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards on the internet at an alarming rate, and officials are trying to crack down on them.