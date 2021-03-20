Coronavirus update, March 20: Stanislaus hospital counts down; new vaccine schedule

Hospital cases of COVID-19 hit a nearly two-week low Friday in Stanislaus County, which also had a higher than desired increase in total cases.

The news came the same day the county released its schedule next week for vaccines.

The one death brought the total to 979 since the first was announced last April 10 by the county Health Services Agency.

The 71 new positive tests exceeded the daily average of 55 that would help ease restrictions on business and gatherings. Stanislaus now has 51,938 positive tests, 487,232 negative test results and 50,330 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 94 on Thursday. It was the fewest since the 78 on March 6, and far below the 300-plus in early January. Staffed intensive-care beds available to adults were at seven, down from 10.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county had a 8.97% positive rate, down from 12.54% the day before. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.68%, up from 6.22%. The 14-day rate was 6.64%, up from 6.55%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 12th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 13th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 154,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 77,177 doses to health care providers and 77,083 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer will be given.

Here is next week’s schedule

Monday, March 22: Keyes Community Center (mobile clinic), 5506 Jennie Ave., Keyes: 1st dose only, Moderna; 3-7 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Keyes Community Center (mobile clinic), 5506 Jennie Ave., Keyes: 1st dose only, Moderna; 3-7 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Tuesday, March 23: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose only, Pfizer (please make appointment), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose only, Pfizer (please make appointment), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Tuesday, March 23: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (no appointment necessary).

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (no appointment necessary). Tuesday, March 23: Ceres Community Center, 2701 4th St., Ceres: 1st dose only, Moderna (no appointment necessary), 9 am.-1 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Ceres Community Center, 2701 4th St., Ceres: 1st dose only, Moderna (no appointment necessary), 9 am.-1 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Wednesday, March 24: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 1st and 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 1st and 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Thursday, March 25: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 2nd dose only, Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 2nd dose only, Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson: 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson: 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Saturday, March 27: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 1st dose Pfizer (please make appointment),2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 13,882,984 vaccines as of Friday, up from 13,563,094 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 36th in the country, having administered 35,136 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,280 positive cases

Turlock has 7,040

Ceres has 5,323

Patterson has 2,499

Riverbank has 2,405

Oakdale has 1,723

Newman has 1,153

Waterford has 627

Hughson has 572

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,710

District 5 has 2,487

District 2 has 2,160

District 1 has 1,220

District 4 has 411

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,229 COVID-19-related deaths among 68,714 cases.





Merced County has 428 deaths among 30,142 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,008 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 401 cases and seven deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,637,726 confirmed cases in California and 57,350 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,730,916 U.S. cases and 541,145 deaths.

One district could open grades 7-12 on Monday

The Turlock Unified School District announced on its Facebook page Thursday that because of a lawsuit, it is able to bring back junior high and high school students to campuses beginning Monday. And districts statewide appear to have the same opportunity.

New variant of virus reaches Stanislaus

The first known case of what is usually called the “U.K.” variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials said Thursday.

Duarte Nursery workers get vaccines

Duarte Nursery provided COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of its workers Wednesday and is opening its Hughson quarters to nearby employers this week.

Second Harvest rebrands amid pandemic

Manteca-based Second Harvest has a new name but the same mission: feeding the hungry throughout the Northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills, a task that remains critical in the pandemic.

County board appeals to Newsom on schools

Stanislaus County supervisors approved sending a letter asking Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to prioritize reopening of schools that were closed by the battle against coronavirus.

Movie theaters hope to have patrons back soon

Movie theaters in the Modesto area are preparing for an eventual re-opening once local COVID-19 restrictions loosen again across Stanislaus County.

Biz Beat: What’s up with Manteca water park?

More than a year ago, we all donned hard hats with fuzzy ears and walked through what we thought would be a soon-to-open Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca.

Stanislaus might be days away from red tier

Stanislaus County remains in the most restrictive tier of the state’s coronavirus plan, but its testing data in economically disadvantaged areas qualified the county for a jump from the purple tier to red possibly a week from now.

Editorial: We’re almost there, people

Stanislaus is among 11 counties still stuck in California’s purple COVID cellar. But we’re on the cusp of qualifying for an upgrade to the less-restrictive red tier — if and only if our virus numbers next week stay about where they are right now.

From around the state, nation and world





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says K-12 students should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings only if everyone, including staff, is wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread.

California will open vaccine eligibility to all residents and abandon its vaccine priority tiers in early May, when supply will have increased enough to inoculate a wider swathe of the population, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

President Joe Biden promised that COVID-19 vaccine distribution would be equitable, but health officials realized days into the new administration that they had a problem — the race and ethnicity of half the people who received the shot during the first month was not known.