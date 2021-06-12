Coronavirus update, June 12: A look at Stanislaus vaccination rates; list of new sites

Stanislaus County has gone six days without a death to COVID-19 as of Friday, as it awaits next week’s reopening of the state economy.

The death toll remained at 1,068 residents since the first was reported 14 months ago, the county Health Services Agency said. Weekly deaths were as high as 62 in late December and as low as one in late April 2020.

In the county, 40.8% of all adults, 37.3% of those 12 and older and 30.7% of the entire population have been fully vaccinated, up about one-half of one percentage point from the prior week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those numbers skew behind nearby counties with the exception of Merced County, and the rate of increase is slowing.

Stanislaus had 56,509 cases as of Friday, up from 56,315 a week earlier. The county has 641,878 negative test results and 55,292 people who are presumed recovered.

Stanislaus finally moved Tuesday into the orange tier of the state’s pandemic plan, the third most restrictive for business and gatherings. It spent several weeks in red, the second worst.

California will emerge from the restrictions Tuesday, June 15, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan. Residents are still urged to resist the virus with vaccinations and other measures.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 43 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, compared with 38 the previous day and 47 a week earlier. The count topped 300 during the worst of the winter peak. Eleven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults Friday, up from seven a day earlier.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 1.55%. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.7%, a 0.4% increase from the previous seven days.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 314,956 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged from May 21. The total includes 141,559 doses to health care providers and 173,397 to public health.

These clinics will happen over the weekend, including age minimums:

Saturday, June 12, Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, June 12, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Sunday, June 13, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

To see a schedule of the 16 clinics where vaccinations will be available throughout the week, click here.

California has administered 39,959,106 vaccines as of Friday, up from 38,825,789 a week earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 16th in the country, having administered 101,131 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51.4% of the positive cases, whites are 28.7%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 21,240 positive cases

Turlock has 7,575

Ceres has 5,784

Patterson has 2,663

Riverbank has 2,622

Oakdale has 1,927

Newman has 1,239

Waterford has 670

Hughson has 609

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,977

District 5 has 2,641

District 2 has 2,344

District 1 has 1,329

District 4 has 458

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,432 COVID-19-related deaths among 74,401 cases.





Merced County has 474 deaths among 32,253 cases.





Tuolumne County has 69 deaths among 4,185 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 461 cases.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,801,175 confirmed cases in California and 63,256 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 33,438,248 U.S. cases and 599,181 deaths.

County finally reaches orange tier

Stanislaus County moved into the orange tier of California’s coronavirus regulations, serving to loosen restrictions on businesses and activities.

Club football could bring sanctions

When the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section’s Executive Committee meets virtually June 17, members will discuss the usual items, such as budgets and the sports calendar. However, this meeting will have one highly debated topic: club football.

Housing vouchers increase in region

Individuals and families in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties can apply for emergency housing vouchers (EHVs), made available through the latest pandemic stimulus bill.

J Street traffic changes will stay





Modesto says its experiment of reconfiguring much of J Street by replacing parallel street parking with angled parking, reducing the number of traffic lanes and making intersections four-way stops has been a success.

Crows Landing Road businesses get through

The coronavirus closures wreaked havoc on the economy at the start of the pandemic, but some businesses along the Crows Landing corridor in south Modesto have stayed afloat even without government aid and despite closing for varying lengths of time.

Turlock-area Sikhs worry about India

For Turlock resident Devinder Singh Bains, India marking 300,000 COVID-19 deaths last week was far from abstract — the disease recently killed one of his college friends working as a doctor in the city of Bhopal.

Mistlin Gallery emerges from pandemic

June has brought expanded hours, a return to in-person classes and a new exhibit to Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery.

How a mom and newborn beat COVID-19

Katrina and her newborn, Mateo, shouldn’t be alive. But they survived Katrina’s intensive care stay with COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure 31 weeks into her pregnancy.

What’s behind the struggle to hire workers?





Like many local businesses, the Village Butcher grocery store and restaurant in Modesto has seen the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in phases.

Locals weigh in on post-pandemic habits





Every individual and every sector of the country have been impacted by the pandemic, and some lessons have been positive. This begs the question, “Should some of the pandemic practices continue?”

Around the state, nation and world





More than 2.3 million stimulus checks have been sent out as the latest batch under the American Rescue Plan, totaling more than $4.2 billion to Americans, the IRS said.

Kaiser Permanente is taking part in a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial, with dozens of children ages 5 through 11 participating at sites in Sacramento, Oakland and Santa Clara.

Fewer Americans are social distancing and wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated guidance on masks.