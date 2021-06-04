Changes, new exhibit at Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery this month

The Best of Show winner in the “Visions Reimagined” exhibit at Mistlin Gallery is “Big Sur Morning” by Rick Ingraham. Mistlin Gallery

June has brought expanded hours, a return to in-person classes and a new exhibit to Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery.

The downtown gallery had been closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, despite being able to reopen in April when Stanislaus County moved to the state’s coronavirus pandemic red tier.

Linda Knoll, gallery manager for the Central California Art Association at the Mistlin Gallery, said they are back to regular hours, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Part of the delay in expanding hours was because of a lack of volunteers. Knoll said some of their volunteers have returned after being vaccinated, but they still are looking for more.

Camps and classes are back at the gallery, most for children, but some for adults, she said.

They are requiring masks and social distancing for anyone inside the gallery.

The Mistlin also will host a reception for its new exhibit, “Visions Reimagined,” from 5-8 p.m. on June 17.

The juried show, up through June 25, is sponsored by the Valley Suncatchers plein air painting group. It features 18 artists with about 60 works, Knoll said.

Two pieces are on display by each artist. One features a subject created outdoors. The second was created at the artist’s studio, reproducing the original to a larger, more detailed version, Knoll said.