Section to discuss sanctions for schools possibly involved in club football league

When the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section’s Executive Committee meets virtually June 17, members will discuss the usual items, such as budgets and the sports calendar.

However, this meeting will have one highly debated topic: club football.

With no high school sports at the time, the California Association of Private Sports (CAPS) created a league with games in Modesto, Merced, Ripon, Sacramento and other places dotted across Northern California.

The first games were held in the middle of February, prompting a warning from the section that schools involved could face serious consequences including fines and suspensions.

The nine schools (along with their club team names) to be discussed for reported involvement are:

Big Valley Christian High School/Modesto Renegades Capital Christian High School/Cap City Central Catholic High School/Raider Athletic Club Grant High School/Misfits Hughson High School/Reaching Higher Cav’s Ripon Christian High School/Knight Outdoor Fitness and Skills Academy Stone Ridge Christian High School/Castle Student Athletic Academy Vacaville Christian High School/Solano-Yolo Rugby Club Woodland Christian High School/West City Warriors

Some teams were shut down from county health departments and never played a game, while others stopped once the prep football season started in March.

While coaches involved declined to discuss their possible involvement in the league, there was plenty of anger from opposing coaches. Several schools have said they won’t play the teams who participated in the CAPS league.