Need housing assistance? Here’s how to apply for federal vouchers in Stanislaus, SJ

Individuals and families in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties can apply for emergency housing vouchers (EHVs), made available through the latest pandemic stimulus bill.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing 70,000 housing choice vouchers to local public housing authorities to assist individuals and families through the American Rescue Plan, the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus.

Under this program, the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority is receiving 200 EHVs, while San Joaquin County’s Housing Authority has been allocated 232 vouchers.

Both landlords and EHV participants may receive incentives for using the program, including assistance with security deposits, unit repairs, application fee assistance, vacancy loss payments and a one-time leasing bonus, among others.

Unlike typical housing vouchers, the EHVs are funded through 2023, and available for a limited term.

Individuals and families who fall into one of the four qualifying categories are eligible to apply for the rental assistance vouchers: those experiencing homelessness; those at risk of homelessness; those fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or trafficking; and those who “were recently homeless and for whom providing rental assistance will prevent the family’s homelessness or having high risk of housing instability,” according to HUD.

“No one should face homelessness or housing insecurity because of this pandemic,” said U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, in a Tuesday news release. “We passed this new support so we can keep families in their homes and help them get through this tough time.”

Barbara Kauss, CEO of the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority, said her organization has accepted 200 vouchers, to be distributed across the eight counties it serves: Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa and Mono.

Vouchers can be accessed through coordinated entry programs that provide other social services so that individuals in need can access housing assistance alongside.

Kauss said she and her colleagues met with stakeholders across the region to determine how many vouchers they could support, and made their request accordingly.

She said the voucher distribution in the region is based on collaboration among service providers.

“We work together as a team, and we try to do things the right way,” she said. “How can we do this to best serve the people in our community?”

In Stanislaus County, those interested can contact the Access Center, at 912 D St. in Modesto, or by phone at 209-272-8800.

Those looking to apply for vouchers in San Joaquin County can start the prescreening process by contacting 211 San Joaquin County via phone (211 or 800-436-9997) or email (211SJ@frrcsj.org), whereupon their eligibility will be determined based on the four categories required for EHV assistance.

