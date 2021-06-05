Coronavirus update, June 5: Stanislaus reports low death rate, releases vaccine schedule

Stanislaus County once again reported only two COVID-10 deaths over a seven-day period. As of Friday, 1,068 residents have died from the virus, the county Health Services Agency said.

Weekly deaths got as high as 62 in late December and as low as one in late April 2020.

Stanislaus had 56,315 cases as of Friday, along with 632,036 negative test results and 55,061 people who are presumed recovered.

The county could finally get out of the red tier, the second most restrictive of the four in the state’s pandemic plan, on June 8. This requires meeting the thresholds for a second straight week.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 39 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, down from 41 the previous day. The count topped 300 during the worst of the winter peak. Nine staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 11.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 0.13%. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.8%, a 0.2% decrease from the previous seven days.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 314,956 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged from May 21. The total includes 141,559 doses to health care providers and 173,397 to public health.

The county will have more public vaccinations sites next week. These clinics will happen over the weekend, including age minimums:

Saturday, June 5 , Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last. Saturday, June 5, Modesto: West Modesto Community Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 401 Paradise Road, Suite E, Pfizer (12+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

West Modesto Community Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 401 Paradise Road, Suite E, Pfizer (12+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last. Monday, June 7, Modesto: Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Drive, 3-7 p.m.: Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Monday, June 7, Keyes: Keyes Community Center, 5506 Jennie Ave., 5:30-7 p.m.: Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Tuesday, June 8, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, Suite E, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Tuesday, June 8, Riverbank: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 3-7 p.m.: Pfizer (12+),and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Tuesday, June 8, Modesto: Davis High School, 1200 W. Rumble Road, 3-7 p.m.: Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, June 9, Turlock: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, June 9, Waterford: Waterford High School121 E. Reinway Ave., 3-7 p.m: Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, June 9, Empire: Empire Elementary School, 5201 1st St., 2-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Thursday, June 10, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, Suite E, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Thursday, June 10, Modesto: John Thurman Field (Modesto Nuts ballpark), 601 Neece Drive, 6-9 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last. Note: Ticket to Modesto-Fresno game required.

Thursday, June 10, Modesto: Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road, 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Friday, June 11, Turlock: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, June 12, Turlock: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

California has administered 38,825,789 vaccines as of Friday, up from 37,874,433 a week earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 16th in the country, having administered 98,263 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

In Stanislaus County, 40.2% of all adults, 36.6% of those 12-and-under and 30% of the entire population have been fully vaccinated. Those numbers skew behind nearby counties with the exception of Merced County.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

11.9% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Latinos are 51.5% of the positive cases, whites are 28.7%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 21,150 positive cases

Turlock has 7,549

Ceres has 5,756

Patterson has 2,647

Riverbank has 2,609

Oakdale has 1,917

Newman has 1,234

Waterford has 663

Hughson has 606

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,966

District 5 has 2,633

District 2 has 2,332

District 1 has 1,331

District 4 has 455

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,423 COVID-19-related deaths among 74,114 cases.





Merced County has 471 deaths among 32,193 cases.





Tuolumne County has 69 deaths among 4,173 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 461 cases.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,794,129 confirmed cases in California and 63,401 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 33,346,842 U.S. cases and 597,003 deaths.

Housing vouchers increase in region

Individuals and families in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties can apply for emergency housing vouchers (EHVs), made available through the latest pandemic stimulus bill.

Stanislaus is on brink of orange tier

Stanislaus County met the criteria for a less restrictive coronavirus tier on Tuesday but needs to keep the numbers at that level for a second consecutive week to move into the orange tier.

J Street traffic changes will stay

Modesto says its experiment of reconfiguring much of J Street by replacing parallel street parking with angled parking, reducing the number of traffic lanes and making intersections four-way stops has been a success.

Crows Landing Road businesses get through

The coronavirus closures wreaked havoc on the economy at the start of the pandemic, but some businesses along the Crows Landing corridor in south Modesto have stayed afloat even without government aid and despite closing for varying lengths of time.

Turlock-area Sikhs worry about India

For Turlock resident Devinder Singh Bains, India marking 300,000 COVID-19 deaths last week was far from abstract — the disease recently killed one of his college friends working as a doctor in the city of Bhopal.

Mistlin Gallery emerges from pandemic

June has brought expanded hours, a return to in-person classes and a new exhibit to Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery.

How a mom and newborn beat COVID-19

Katrina and her newborn, Mateo, shouldn’t be alive. But they survived Katrina’s intensive care stay with COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure 31 weeks into her pregnancy.

What’s behind the struggle to hire workers?





Like many local businesses, the Village Butcher grocery store and restaurant in Modesto has seen the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in phases.

Locals weigh in on post-pandemic habits





Every individual and every sector of the country have been impacted by the pandemic, and some lessons have been positive. This begs the question, “Should some of the pandemic practices continue?”

Around the state, nation and world





A state board narrowly rejected, then ultimately approved a plan that eases the requirement for employees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Lumber prices have continued surging in response to supply shortages spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major League Baseball announced that all 30 clubs will aid in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic by offering free game tickets to unvaccinated fans who get the shot at a special event.