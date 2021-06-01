Numbers improving: Stanislaus County could advance to coronavirus orange tier next week

Stanislaus County met the criteria for a less restrictive coronavirus tier on Tuesday but needs to keep the numbers at that level for a second consecutive week to move into the orange tier.

Stanislaus and only three other counties remained in the state’s second most restrictive red tier, as California prepares for reopening its economy June 15.

The county posted a daily case rate of 6.2 per 100,000. An adjustment for testing volume put the rate at 5.8 per 100,000, just beneath the 5.9 threshold for orange. The county’s test positivity rates of 3 percent countywide and 3.3 percent in underserved areas easily qualified for orange.

Counties in California need to meet the criteria for two weeks before regulations are relaxed. Stanislaus could enter the orange tier with the state update June 8, a week before the tier restrictions are removed statewide.

Residents and business owners in Stanislaus County have been under red tier restrictions for 10 consecutive weeks, capping restaurants at 25 percent capacity, fitness centers at 10 percent and placing other limits on bars, conferences and worship services.

As of Tuesday, Yuba, Shasta and Del Norte counties also remained in the red, which signifies substantial spread of COVID-19 illness, while 54 of the 58 counties reported moderate (orange) to minimal (yellow) transmission.