Coronavirus update, May 19: Stanislaus hospital cases decline again; one more death

Stanislaus County reported its first death to COVID-19 in five days Tuesday and low numbers for hospitals and total cases.

A total of 1,042 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

The county added just 24 positive tests, for a total of 55,758. Stanislaus also has 604,318 negative test results and 54,359 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would spend a ninth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

In other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 43 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 50 on Sunday. Eleven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from seven.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.88%, up from 1.61% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.72%, even from Tuesday. The 14-day rate was 3.06%, up from 3.04%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

Here is the list of this week’s county vaccination sites, including age minimums:

Wednesday, May 19, Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19, Patterson: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., noon-6:15 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 3-7 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 19, Waterford: Waterford High School, 121 E. Reinway Ave., 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Thursday, May 20, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Friday, May 21 , Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Friday, May 21, Patterson: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Sunday, May 23, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

California has administered 35,518,035 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 35,341,738 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 15th in the country, having administered 89,891 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,880 positive cases

Turlock has 7,501

Ceres has 5,673

Patterson has 2,619

Riverbank has 2,584

Oakdale has 1,868

Newman has 1,217

Waterford has 658

Hughson has 599

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,933

District 5 has 2,604

District 2 has 2,311

District 1 has 1,318

District 4 has 452

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,399 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,401 cases.





Merced County has 463 deaths among 31,950 cases.





Tuolumne County has 67 deaths among 4,151 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 450 cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,771,240 confirmed cases in California and 62,727 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,997,870 U.S. cases and 587,225 deaths.

