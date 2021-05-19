Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, May 19: Stanislaus hospital cases decline again; one more death

Stanislaus County reported its first death to COVID-19 in five days Tuesday and low numbers for hospitals and total cases.

A total of 1,042 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

The county added just 24 positive tests, for a total of 55,758. Stanislaus also has 604,318 negative test results and 54,359 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would spend a ninth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

In other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 43 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 50 on Sunday. Eleven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from seven.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.88%, up from 1.61% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.72%, even from Tuesday. The 14-day rate was 3.06%, up from 3.04%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

Here is the list of this week’s county vaccination sites, including age minimums:

California has administered 35,518,035 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 35,341,738 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 15th in the country, having administered 89,891 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,771,240 confirmed cases in California and 62,727 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,997,870 U.S. cases and 587,225 deaths.

Stanislaus remains in red tier

Stanislaus County showed signs of slower transmission of COVID-19, but remains under the red tier restrictions of California’s strategy for controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Biz Beat: Filipino restaurant opens after pause

Modesto’s only dedicated full-service Filipino restaurant has opened, and while the cuisine may be new to many in the area, some of the dishes should sound very familiar.

Officials are divided on continued mask use

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer for Stanislaus County, said after Monday’s state announcement that masking is still important to control the spread of COVID-19 illness in this county.

CSU chancellor expects gradual return

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic, Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said.

MoBand hopes to return in some form

The plan is to strike up the band at Modesto’s Mancini Bowl in June and July, but like many things during the pandemic, plans could change.

Locals weigh in on post-pandemic habits

Every individual and every sector of the country have been impacted by the pandemic, and some lessons have been positive. This begs the question, “Should some of the pandemic practices continue?”

County sets vaccine clinics for kids 12-15

Stanislaus County’s coronavirus vaccine clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. The first was Thursday.

Details on jobs at Manteca water park

After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut.

Stan State student welcomes Biden proposal

On April 26, President Biden revealed a massive $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. One of the gems of this enormous plan is tuition-free college.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

Around the state, nation and world

Coronavirus vaccine coverage is substantially higher in urban areas across the country than in rural communities, where hesitancy remains a “major barrier” for public health officials, the CDC found.

Vaccinated Americans can now ditch their masks in most situations, including indoor settings, according to updated guidance from the CDC. But most adults feel more comfortable wearing masks for most activities.

