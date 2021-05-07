Coronavirus update, May 7: Stanislaus reaches 1,053 deaths, adds 92 positive tests

Stanislaus County reported three deaths to COVID-19 on Thursday and 92 new positive tests.

A total of 1,053 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests now stand at 55,197. The county has 584,765 negative test results and 53,632 people who are presumed recovered.

The county learned Tuesday that it will remain in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan for a seventh straight week. It is the third most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Of the state’s counties, 12 are in the red tier, 39 in the orange, or moderate tier, and seven are in the least restrictive yellow, or minimal tier.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 74 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 80 on Wednesday. Eight staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 12.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 4.07%, down from 5.56% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.51%, up from 3.36%. The 14-day rate was 3.71%, up from 3.45%.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

Here is a look at this week’s public vaccination clinic schedule:

Friday, May 7, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna

Friday, May 7, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Moderna

Saturday, May 8, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first and second doses of Pfizer

California has administered 31,997,303 vaccines as of Friday morning, up from 31,670,889 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 19th in the country, having administered 80,981 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,725 positive cases

Turlock has 7,468

Ceres has 5,609

Patterson has 2,604

Riverbank has 2,569

Oakdale has 1,858

Newman has 1,212

Waterford has 654

Hughson has 594

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,913

District 5 has 2,588

District 2 has 2,297

District 1 has 1,312

District 4 has 448

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,391 COVID-19-related deaths among 72,942 cases.





Merced County has 456 deaths among 31,711 cases.





Tuolumne County has 64 deaths among 4,122 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 445 cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,753,173 confirmed cases in California and 62,154 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,605,487 U.S. cases and 580,063 deaths.

