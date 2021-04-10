Coronavirus update, April 10: Here’s where Stanislaus County stands at vaccination rate

One in 5 residents over the age of 18 in Stanislaus County have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data released Friday shows 20.3% of Stanislaus County residents have been vaccinated. San Joaquin County is at 20.4%, Merced County at 17.1% percent and Tuolumne County at 30.2%. By comparison, Fresno County is at 25% and Alameda County at 31.7%. Sacramento County is at 24%.

For total population, Stanislaus County is at 14.9%.

Meanwhile, Stanislaus County reported three more deaths to COVID-19 on Friday, along with 99 new cases.

A total of 1,015 residents have died since the first was announced April 10, 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus has 53,348 total cases, 529,654 negative test results and 51,830 people who are presumed recovered.

On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 2.1%, down from 2.69% the previous day. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.68%, down from 4.13%. The 14-day rate was 4.29%, down from 4.55%.

According to the Los Angeles Times tracker, the county has the eighth highest rate of infection in the last seven days among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of deaths over the last week ranks 13th.

The county remains in the red tier, the third most restrictive in the state’s four-tier response plan. That system could go away in mid-June, Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week amid signs of improvement. Residents are still urged to get vaccinated and follow other safeguards.

Other details:

Hospital cases: There were 74 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county’s five hospitals, down from 81 the day before. There were seven staffed adult intensive care unit beds available, down from 11 on Thursday.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the rest of this week:

Saturday, April 10, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; single dose Johnson & Johnson (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 21,725,654 vaccines as of Friday, up from 21,243,518 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 28th in the country, having administered 54,985 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,952 positive cases

Turlock has 7,203

Ceres has 5,399

Patterson has 2,559

Riverbank has 2,484

Oakdale has 1,790

Newman has 1,183

Waterford has 639

Hughson has 580

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,810

District 5 has 2,545

District 2 has 2,230

District 1 has 1,271

District 4 has 423

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,328 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,746 cases.





Merced County has 448 deaths among 31,009 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,052 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 415 cases and seven deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,693,674 confirmed cases in California and 60,286 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,085,251 U.S. cases and 561,074 deaths.

How did pandemic affect seasonal flu?

No deaths from influenza have been reported in Stanislaus County through March 21, according to county public health surveillance.

South Africa variant arrives in Stanislaus

The first two cases of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa have been found in Stanislaus County, health officials reported Thursday.

Schools make plans for federal money

The well-being and mental health of students and employees are top-of-mind for at least some Stanislaus County education leaders as they look at ways to spend federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery money.

Opera Modesto mashes up Aesop’s Fables

A Modesto arts company created a mashup movie of Aesop’s Fables, filmed in the Central Valley. Opera Modesto’s “The Race” is its next Festival@Home production, available to view online through April 30.

The latest on visiting Yosemite

Day-use reservations will again be needed to enter Yosemite National Park this summer, park staff announced Thursday morning.

Stanislaus leaders agree with June reopen date





Stanislaus County was busy with vaccinations and efforts to avoid another spring and summer coronavirus surge when Tuesday the state announced it was shooting for a June 15 date for reopening California.

Modesto extends RAD Card, with a catch

The Modesto City Council approved allocating $650,000 in matching funds for the RAD Card program, which doubles consumers’ spending power and has helped restaurants and other small, locally owned businesses survive the economic havoc caused by the pandemic.

Art galleries begin to reopen

Add two of the region’s larger art galleries to the list of places that have reopened now that Stanislaus County has returned to the red tier in the state coronavirus plan.

Biz Beat: What’s up with indoor recreation?





With Stanislaus County restaurants and movie theaters reopening inside service you might wonder when some of your other favorite indoor recreational activities will be coming back.

Around the state, nation and world





Americans are using a majority of their stimulus money to pay off debts and for savings, according to a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

As more Americans line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, there’s confusion over just how protective the shots are against the disease.