Coronavirus Update, March 8: Uptick in key Stanislaus hospitalization, infection data

Stanislaus County hospitalizations and the single-day coronavirus positivity rate crept up Sunday, in the latest data released by the state and county on Sunday.

The five county hospitals reported they had a combined 87 patients with confirmed cases of the coronavirus after dropping below 80 for the first time since November. There were 78 reported on Saturday. Available adult-staffed intensive care unit beds also fell by one from the previous day to 11.

Meanwhile, the state showed the single-day infection rate of 9.81, the highest since Feb. 23. The number of test results from Saturday – the state dashboard reports figures each morning from the previous day – come from 866 test results, the second lowest single-day mark since 967 results were released on Nov. 12.

Still, the infection rate was the 11th straight day it had remained below 10%, according to the state website. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.71%, up from 6.18% a day before and the 14-day rate stood at 6.61%, down from 6.8%.

The county’s Health Services Agency did not release updated figures on deaths and cases on Sunday. The death toll remains at 957. There have been 51,018 reported cases, 463,480 negative test results and 49,242 people who are presumed recovered.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the sixth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 29th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s reassessment of conditions Tuesday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

A new reassessment will be released Tuesday.

As of Sunday, 91,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 43,335 doses to health care providers and 48,465 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for this week:

Wednesday, Turlock: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

Wednesday, Patterson: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.

Thursday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Oakdale: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 10,628,468 vaccines as of Sunday, up from 10,408,901 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 33rd in the country, having administered 34,714 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,850 positive cases

Turlock has 6,923

Ceres has 5,240

Patterson has 2,450

Riverbank has 2,370

Oakdale has 1,665

Newman has 1,144

Waterford has 618

Hughson has 559

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,655

District 5 has 2,437

District 2 has 2,126

District 1 has 1,192

District 4 has 389

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Saturday:

San Joaquin County has 1,182 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,284 cases.





Merced County has 413 deaths among 29,376 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,972 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 395 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,599,689 confirmed cases in California and 54,225 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,999,705 U.S. cases and 525,035 deaths.

