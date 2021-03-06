Here are the details for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Stanislaus County for March 8-13

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is being used at the Stanislaus County vaccination clinic.

Stanislaus County clinics will continue to vaccinate people against COVID-19 illness the week of March 8-13.

The county Health Services Agency holds large coronavirus vaccine clinics on a weekly basis in Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale and Patterson.

The free clinics are currently serving county residents age 65 and older and employees of any age in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B sectors, which include healthcare, childcare, food and agriculture industries and emergency services. Along with county residents, the clinics accept eligible people who work within Stanislaus County.

Food workers who are 16 or 17 years old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. The county clinics are first-come, first-served. Bring proof of age, employment and residence.

Here are details for the clinics and type of vaccine available:

— Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock, first and second dose Pfizer.

— Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson, first dose only Moderna.

— Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., first and second dose Pfizer.

— Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., first and second dose Pfizer.

— Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, first and second dose Moderna.

— Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock, first dose only Pfizer.

A mobile clinic run by county health services will return Monday to the King-Kennedy Memorial Center to administer second doses of Moderna vaccine. The clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the west Modesto center, 601 Martin Luther King Drive.

The mobile clinic gave the first shots at King-Kennedy four weeks ago; those participants were scheduled for second doses Monday.

More information about coronavirus vaccines is found at www.schsa.org. The county posts updates about vaccination clinics and the COVID pandemic on the Stanemergency Facebook page.