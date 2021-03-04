`We’re now in the business of hope.’ Reasons for Stanislaus optimism

Wild post-COVID celebrations are premature. But now is a good time to acknowledge that things finally are looking up.

A few days shy of the one-year anniversary for Stanislaus County’s first recorded COVID-19 case, on March 11, there is reason to believe we are emerging from the pandemic and all its frustration and sorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday brought fantastic news, no matter your political view.

Those who lean left were gratified to hear from state leadership that places like Stanislaus — dismayed that more affluent communities were getting twice the number of vaccines — would finally start receiving a larger share.

Those anticipating the rebound of schools and businesses embraced news in the same announcement that rules for reopening will be relaxed, likely in less than two weeks for Stanislaus.

Opinion

That light at the end of the tunnel suddenly looks a little bigger, a bit brighter.

Herd immunity is closer to a realistic goal. So is putting our economy back together.

Steep Stanislaus losses

The costs of this pandemic have been steep. As of Thursday Stanislaus had lost 955 souls — friends, neighbors, loved ones and real people with real lives — to the deadly disease. We mourn them, and we miss them — each one. As of Thursday, California had lost 53,100, the United States, 519,000, and the world, 2.57 million.

Many shops, restaurants and other businesses did not survive, along with untold jobs. The price paid by students, parents and families in terms of mental and physical health, as well as academic and athletic attainment, may never be known.

And we’re not yet done with the sickness, stagnation and death. We’re just closer to being done with them.

This turning point is made possible by COVID vaccines, of which three now are being produced and distributed throughout the country.

For a year, Stanislaus leaders have felt like rats on a constantly spinning wheel, unable to catch up no matter how many hours they worked or how hard they tried. “With the vaccine,” County CEO Jody Hayes said, “we’re now in the business of hope. And our mission is real clear: Get the vaccine in people’s arms.”

The county’s stumbles have been called out on this opinion page, including an early pronouncement that officials would look the other way should businesses ignore health safety guidelines. At other times, the county has earned praise — for being among the first in California rushing to vaccinate everyone 65 and older, for example.

This editorial board also condemned the inequity of a state distribution system rewarding rich coastal counties with twice the vaccine doses allotted per capita to Valley counties with less income, education and political clout, like Stanislaus.

In a Stockton appearance Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the problem and vowed to reverse it by sending more shots to underserved communities like ours.

`Be bolder and go bigger’

“We have to be bolder and we have to go bigger,” Newsom said, in commitment to equity.

Our residents can let him duke it out in the news with governors of other states lifting mask guidelines. What we can’t afford to do is pretend the pandemic is over. Not yet.

Confronting the reality that many people are declining vaccination is among leaders’ most significant remaining challenges. And the solution seems evasive.

After all we’ve suffered and endured, with vaccines waiting (or almost, depending on your eligibility), with the end in sight, do you really want to be the last to die of COVID because of carelessness?

Standing alongside Newsom on Thursday, Sen. Susan Eggman, who represents most of Modesto and north Stanislaus County, said this about vaccines: “It’s here. Come and get it.”

So wear masks. Keep your distance. Don’t gather. Consider others. Get your shots, and make plans to hug and be with those you’ve missed during these dark times.

We’re almost there.